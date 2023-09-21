‘And Now Sonsols’ criticized for controversial weapons against Ana Rosa in the first week of the competition

arrival of Ana Rosa Quintana in the afternoon of telesynco has proposed a new scenario in the afternoon slot of the television programme. for now, And now Sonsols winning the game Afternoon In their special fight for the audience, however, yes, the weapons that the program antenna 3 Facing your rival during the first week of competition is costing you the lead spot. Sonsols Onega Criticism from a good portion of the audience.

magazine of atresmedia This is linked to the so-called ‘Daniel Sancho case’ that took place in August against all networks with more than questionable behavior at the expense of offering public content. This Monday, Onega made a special announcement about an event that promised to change the whole situation: An interview with a former teammate of Edwin ArrietaThe Colombian surgeon who was allegedly murdered and dismembered in Thailand by Rodolfo Sancho’s son.

Sonsoles continues ‘Daniel Sancho case’

that day, And now Sonsols He released several recorded statements of this testimony and the next day he was taken to the set, where he was interrogated by the presenter. “The man who could have been Daniel Sancho”, The guest then began to reveal the alleged threats, extortion, and physical attacks he had been receiving from Arrieta over a long period of time. “In fact, when I saw the news I felt identified with Daniel Sancho. “Either he would have killed me or I would have killed him,” she said in controversial words, which were already drawing some criticism from the public on social networks.

There, some photos related to the previous day, Monday, September 18, were going viral, in which Sonsols Onega had said a phrase, to which he also had to face many reactions. The journalist was analyzing the testimony of Edwin Arrieta’s former partner with expert Carlos Quillez when he assured that “Daniel Sancho’s bad luck is getting a guy like that, An idea that he immediately qualified: “But it is true that it leads to his death and that is undoubted.”He said in flat words.

Quillez assured that the guest’s statements did not justify the acts committed by Sancho: “This boy has committed murder and, naturally, he will have to pay for it.” Onega insisted that it was something “Undoubtedly”, Despite this, the words of the Antena 3 presenter sparked a flood of negative comments among those who accused her magazine of “whitewashing” the image of Rodolfo Sancho’s son.

Sonsols Onega interviews Rosa Peral’s father

After addressing the Daniel Sancho case for two days, Onega decided this Wednesday, in addition to talking specifically about gabriela guillenBertine Osborne’s Pregnant Young Woman, devotes a portion of its material to the controversial ‘crimes of the urban police’. Netflix The program is brought back with the series premiere body is burning and documentary Rosa Peral’s RibbonsWhich has also created a lot of controversy in recent times due to the way it treated the testimony of its director. Woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder Barcelona Urban Guard Agent Pedro R.,

Peral’s father came to the set of the Antena program, who also made controversial statements (in particular) in which he defended his daughter. As the conversation began, the man couldn’t help but get excited, which forced Onega to intervene: “I guess you have to be very strong to hear for so many years that your daughter is a murderer.”The journalist said, trying to sympathize with the interviewer, who argued that “there is no evidence” against Rosa Peral.

This moment also generated an arsenal of criticism among viewers, who began on social networks to condemn the content and tone with which the Antena 3 program was addressing delicate matters such as the ones mentioned. strategy of And now Sonsols, arming ourselves with specifics about all of them to combat the arrival of AfternoonThese days it is helping him win his battle for the audience, yes, at the cost of damaging his image before the public.