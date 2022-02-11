



Charles of England, 73 years old, tested positive for the second time at Covid. Now she will have to be in solitary confinement. The news was spread via a tweet: “This morning (Thursday 10 February, ed) the Prince of Wales tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating. HRH (His, Her Royal Highness, ed.) he is deeply disappointed not to be able to participate at today’s events in Winchester and will try to reschedule his visit as soon as possible. “





News of the Prince of England’s positivity comes just hours after attending an event held by the British Asian Trust at the British Museum last night in London. At the event, which he attended with his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, he gave a speech to 350 guests, including Chancellor allo Schacchiere (our Treasury Minister), Interior Minister Priti Patel and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.





Carlo tested positive for Covid for the first time at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. In that case he said: “I was lucky in my case … but now I have the virus and so I can understand what other people have been through “. In the last 24 hours, the United Kingdom has recorded a reduction in new cases of positivity, with 68,214 infections recorded on over a million daily tampons recorded yesterday and therefore on the day of the announcement, by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, of a possible almost total normalization of the emergency, before the end of the month, in England, marked by the lifting of the isolation obligation for infected people and the reduction of the scale of alert from pandemic to endemic.