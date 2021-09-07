And Rihanna goes back to the pixie cut

Short is beautiful. He seems to think so Rihanna. The pop star and founder of Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin has returned to pixie cut after a long period devoted to maxi lengths and a very curly texture. If you remember well, in fact, the pixie cut is the cut of Riri’s early career (see the video clip of “Take a Bow”). On a face with regular and hyper feminine features like Rihanna’s, the pixie cut is simply perfect, especially if worn very short, very shiny and with mini bangs, like the one worn by the singer at the exit of a well-known Los Angeles restaurant.

PIXIE CUT, SUPER FEMALE SHORT CUT, TO BE CUSTOMIZED WITH THE STYLING

As it reminds us Matteo Orlando, hairstylist of the Mastromauro Hair & Beauty Milan salon, «the pixie cut remains one of the most requested short cuts of all time. Because it manages to be feminine, but practical, elegant and at the same time rebellious. And then it can be customized according to the style and shape of the face of the individual woman: with a back combed tuft, with short bangs, with shiny finish or wavy and messy crease. It is a cut that enhances the eyes and features and that it requires very little maintenance. Just use a moisturizing shampoo and, for styling, apply a soft modeling wax or one sea ​​water spray if you want to achieve texture and volume ».

In gallery, i iconic pixie cut of the stars of all time. To get inspired and caress the thought of a gritty short cut for summer 2021. Rihanna docet.

