and Rihanna head of state?

C.as if the favorite nephew Harry turning his back on her, the global coronavirus pandemic and the son Andrew, Duke of York, neck deep in sex scandal, the Queen Elizabeth II must now also face the will of Barbados to say goodbye to the British sovereign.

The Caribbean island “frees itself” of Queen Elizabeth II

As reported by the Telegraph, the Caribbean island (British colony officially since 1627), which is part of the Commonwealth (at the top of which is Queen Elizabeth), has made it known that Barbados will become one republic by November 2021, just in time for the 55th anniversary of its independence, which he obtained in 1966.

The prime minister My Mottle announced during the Throne Speech the will to change course, emphasizing the intention of abandon the status of “colony” and become a republic within a little over a year.

«Barbados will take the next logical step towards full sovereignty“Mottle said,” and they will become a Republic when we celebrate ours 55th anniversary of independence“.

«After having achieved independence more than half a century ago, our country can have no doubts about its ability to self-govern»Declared Governor General of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason, «Has arrived the time to leave our colonial past completely behind. Our inhabitants want a head of state who is from Barbados“.

Who will rule? “The people of Barbados will decide”

There the queen’s reaction it was great fair play: Buckingham Palace in fact, he announced that the decision – which certainly did not come “unexpected” – will now touch the government and the people of Barbados.

In 2015 Barbados had already tried this route, which was expected to be implemented in 2016 (date established because it coincided with i 50 years since independence), but it was not successful.

Like the Caribbean island, three other former colonies had already chosen the via della repubblica, while remaining associated in the Commonwealth: the Guyana in 1979, Trinidad and Tobago in 1976 and the Dominican Republic in 1978.

In place of Queen Elizabeth II, another queen, Rihanna?

Meanwhile, a group of users is moving on Twitter that he would like to name Rihanna there “Queen” of Barbados in place of Elizabeth II.

Already in 2018 the singer, born in Saint Michael and raised in Bridgetown, had been proclaimed “extraordinary plenipotentiary ambassador”Of the island. In that case, the star had duties of promotion of education, tourism and investment. Now she could become, from queen of pop, to sovereign of a people.

