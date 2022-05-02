And Rihanna proclaimed: Long live the pregnancy!

On January 31, Rihanna announced her pregnancy to the world through a series of photos taken by photographer Miles Diggs in the streets of New York. On the pictures in question, we could see the 33-year-old singer strolling in Harlem, a district of the Big Apple, with her companion, rapper A$AP Rocky. The star wore a long, fluorescent pink quilted jacket from Karl Lagerferld’s 1996 fall-winter collection for Chanel, which she took care to unbutton to reveal her pretty round belly adorned with chains and jewels. A few weeks later, she once again created a surprise when she arrived at the Dior show in a transparent babydoll and black underwear. The tone was set: unlike her Hollywood counterparts, Rihanna would not walk the red carpets in outfits that camouflage her new curves but in outfits that, on the contrary, emphasize her baby bump.

Enhance the body of the pregnant woman

“It’s out of the question to go and buy clothes in the maternity aisle”declared the singer in the columns of the American version of vogue, which she was on the cover of last month. Rihanna prefers low-rise pants, crop-tops, cowboy boots, lace, high heels, and leather, vinyl, or fur jackets to the loose-fitting sweatshirts usually worn by pregnant women. “My body is doing something amazing right now.she explained to the magazine. It is a time of celebration, of celebration. Why should I hide my pregnancy? Why should I be ashamed of my body? I like dressing up, I like clothes and I’m not going to give it up because my body is changing.”

influential icon

By posing at the Ritz, in Paris, in front of the lens of Annie Leibovitz, in a lace bodysuit, Rihanna, in the space of just two hours, increased Internet searches by 191% for transparent lace bodies. “A personality as influential as Rihanna can change society’s perception of a pregnant woman”explains Caroline Dechamps, doula and therapist at the medical center linked to perinatality and parenthood, Des Racines à la Vie. “The number of reactions to the star’s outfits throughout her pregnancy proves that things are changing. She displays her linea nigra, this line that can appear on the stomach during pregnancy, she wears negligees that show women that you can also feel sexy while pregnant. Although not all women will feel comfortable in outfits similar to those worn by Rihanna, it is important that this type of model exists, that women can refer to various images that represent the diversity of bodies. Because, very often, if women develop a conflicting relationship with their body during pregnancy, it is because the media, magazines, advertisements refer to them images of perfect women and mothers. They then form the wrong image of what a pregnant woman’s body is supposed to look like. They must be reminded that they are sublime. No matter the age or body size, there is no ‘ there is nothing more beautiful than carrying life.”

With her 127 million Instagram followers, the creator of the brands Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage x Fenty, hopes she can encourage a new generation of mothers-to-be to feel free to show off their bellies any way they want. .

“I’ve always had a rebellious sideshe explained to the digital magazine Bustleconscious of completely transgressing the codes, of not fitting into any mold. I love fashion and my pregnancy gives me the opportunity to try new things. I challenged myself to push my creativity even further. I wanted to have fun and feel sexy.” For the billionaire, seduction and pregnancy are not incompatible. She explains that no woman should feel obliged to hide the parts of her body she is proud of for nine months to meet society’s still too conservative expectations.

“Women are constantly subject to contradictory injunctions”explains Elsa Boulet, sociologist. “They are told to continue to take care of themselves during their pregnancy but they are judged if their outfits are too sexualized. They are asked to take rest, but few arrangements are put in place for salaried workers.” A phenomenon that is unfortunately not unique to pregnancy. “We hear the same kind of discourse around the role of mother. Society wants a woman to be completely devoted to her child but to remain sexy for her spouse. We live in a patriarchal society in which female bodies are scrutinized scrutinized and often denigrated.”

Stigmatizations that sometimes lead some women to maintain a conflicting relationship with their body during this period of gestation. “These physical changesadds Caroline Dechamps, can sometimes slow down a woman who wants to start a family. Many women fear the weight gain that automatically accompanies pregnancy, and also fear the aftermath. They wonder if their bellies will be able to become as firm again, if they will regain their breasts after breastfeeding, if they will have stretch marks, if their partners will still find them as desirable and, above all, if they will still like their reflection in the mirror. .”

Looks to boost self-confidence

For Rihanna, all mothers-to-be should feel grateful for the miracles performed by their body and rejoice to see it change in order to be able to give birth. “It doesn’t matter if they find me too roundsays the singer again. I’m carrying a baby and I don’t need to cover my belly.” According to the interpreter of “Umbrella”, the clothes, when they are well chosen and stick to our personality, even tend to increase self-confidence tenfold. “I wear pieces that I would never have dared to wear before. The lighter, more cut, restrained, the better.”

A few days before her delivery, Rihanna believes she has succeeded in shaking up the codes and pushing the limits of what could be considered decent or not for a pregnant woman.