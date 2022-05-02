Entertainment

And Rihanna proclaimed: Long live the pregnancy!

On January 31, Rihanna announced her pregnancy to the world through a series of photos taken by photographer Miles Diggs in the streets of New York. On the pictures in question, we could see the 33-year-old singer strolling in Harlem, a district of the Big Apple, with her companion, rapper A$AP Rocky. The star wore a long, fluorescent pink quilted jacket from Karl Lagerferld’s 1996 fall-winter collection for Chanel, which she took care to unbutton to reveal her pretty round belly adorned with chains and jewels. A few weeks later, she once again created a surprise when she arrived at the Dior show in a transparent babydoll and black underwear. The tone was set: unlike her Hollywood counterparts, Rihanna would not walk the red carpets in outfits that camouflage her new curves but in outfits that, on the contrary, emphasize her baby bump.

Enhance the body of the pregnant woman

“It’s out of the question to go and buy clothes in the maternity aisle”declared the singer in the columns of the American version of vogue, which she was on the cover of last month. Rihanna prefers low-rise pants, crop-tops, cowboy boots, lace, high heels, and leather, vinyl, or fur jackets to the loose-fitting sweatshirts usually worn by pregnant women. “My body is doing something amazing right now.she explained to the magazine. It is a time of celebration, of celebration. Why should I hide my pregnancy? Why should I be ashamed of my body? I like dressing up, I like clothes and I’m not going to give it up because my body is changing.”

influential icon

