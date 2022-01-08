And so Macron broke the “shit” wall

MICHEL EULER via Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference with European Commission President after a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on January 7, 2022, as France took over the helm of the six month presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1 . (Photo by Michel Euler / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MICHEL EULER / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

“Say this word and then die, what’s greater?” Victor Hugo in the Miserables attributes this thought to General Cambronne when he launched his immortal “Shits! ” under British fire at Waterloo. Nobody knows if Emmanuel Macron thought about it during the New Year’s interview. However, it is certain that the French electoral campaign has finally taken off thanks to this phrase destined to become historic: “… les non-vaccinés, j’ai très envie de les emmerder”. Give it to no vax!

The word comes from “shits“, But how to translate this verb?

It is an absolutely common expression, a little going but not particularly vulgar. In Italian it could be said to torment, to harass or more effectively to piss off. For reporters around the world it was a headache because it wasn’t a stolen outrage but a statement. ex cathedra. English speakers have indulged: hassle, annoy, antagonize, harass… The New York Times decided to “piss off” And “make life miserable“. The Guardian is more brutal, which attributed to Macron the determination to throw the unvaccinated “in the shit“. Someone else went so far as to interpret the president’s wish: “I really want to fuck them“. Bild, the hugely popular German tabloid, was held on “schikanieren”Which means precisely to harass. The French newspapers report that Al Jazeera made the “cowardly” choice of the asterisk which is equivalent to the biiiip that hypocritically covers unpronounceable words on TV. As many Italian newspapers have done: “Breaking the p… ai novax”. And good are those who have serenely written “balls” because that was exactly the presidential tone.

The debate is still ongoing. From the far right, Marine Le Pen and even Éric Zemmour (one convicted of incitement to racial hatred) attacked Macron for his cynical display of contempt for the no vax people. Gaullist candidate Valérie Pecresse, visibly “emmerdée“For the macronist gimmick, he immediately tried to counter the blow by retrieving the mythical from the wardrobe of political skeletons”karcher”Which marked Sarkozy’s 2007 election campaign like a refrain. What is it? The compressed air pump with which the street sweepers of Paris wash the pavements. Sarko had promised that he would clean up the banlieues of “racaille“(The human scum) with the karcher. Then it went as it went. Now Pecresse, who in the meantime has not lived on a desert island but was and is president of the Paris region, promises to rekindle the “karcher“.

We are facing the linguistic and emotional challenge. But there is no doubt that Macron was flying the highest. The verb “emmerder“Contains the word”shits”And Le Monde wondered yesterday whether it was a verbal drift or a cold political calculation, obviously leaning towards the second hypothesis. The political scientist of the day on the Figaro noted that in the Fifth Republic not even De Gaulle, a vibrant orator and implacable hypnotist of the people, had gone so far with the French against the independence of Algeria. Only Macron dared to break the “merde” wall.

But then why not joke a little about this “fierté nationale”, How is it defined without complexes on slate.fr? Flaubert’s letter to a friend is quoted: “Après tout, merde! ” A word that consoles from all human miseries, writes the author of Madame Bovary which ends like this: “I like to repeat it: merde, merde, merde!” An old film emerges from the archives where Jean Gabin says to his wife: “You m’emmerdes. Tu m’emmerdes gentiment, affectueusement, avec amour, mais tu-m’em-merdes. ”

Whether it is literature or politics, in France, the shits it always pops up somewhere. A word “popular, omnipresent, historical”. If nothing is untranslatable, in passing from one language to another it is easy to lose the nuances. Bérengère Viennot, translator and linguist, is sorry for English speakers who “will never taste the charm of our emmerdements. Nothing is more French than a president who … emmerde“. And the talent of a people who constantly want “emmerder” the rest of the world.