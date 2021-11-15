And starting today the Laudato Si ‘platform

Poverty and defense of the environment. Respect for the dignity of persons and creation. Pope Francis recalls that it is no coincidence that today, World Day of the Poor, registrations to the Laudato si ‘platform, which promotes integral ecology, are now open. Before the Angelus he had explained the words of Jesus: “The sun will darken, the moon will no longer give its light, the stars will fall from the sky” to say that the Lord is not a catastrophist, but wants to emphasize what it really is durable. And the only thing left is the Word. «He wants us to understand that everything in this world, sooner or later, passes away. Even the sun, the moon and the stars that form the “firmament” – word indicating “firmness”, “stability” – are destined to pass. In the end, however, Jesus says what does not collapse: “Heaven and earth will pass away, he says, but my words will not pass away”, the words of the Lord will not pass away ».

It is also a message for us today, to guide us in the important things that remain forever. “It’s not easy. In fact, the things that fall under our senses and immediately give us satisfaction attract us, while the words of the Lord, while beautiful, go beyond the immediate and require patience. We are tempted to cling to what we see and touch and it feels safer to us. It is human, that is the temptation, but it is a deception, because “heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away” ». Therefore the invitation is not to build life on sand. «When you build a house», the Pope explains, «you dig deep and lay a solid foundation. Only a fool would say that it is money thrown away for something that cannot be seen. The faithful disciple, for Jesus, is the one who founds life on the rock, which is his Word that does not pass away. On the firmness of the word of Jesus, this is the foundation of the life that Jesus wants from us and which will not pass away ”.

The center of this Word is charity, love. «Saint Paul tells us. The proper center, the beating heart is what gives solidity is charity: “Charity will never end”, that is, love. Whoever does good invests for eternity. When we see a generous and helpful person, meek, patient, who is not envious, does not chatter, does not brag, does not swell with pride, does not disrespect, this is a person who builds Heaven on earth. Maybe it won’t have visibility, it won’t make a career, it won’t be news in the newspapers, yet what he does will not be lost. Because the good is never lost, the good remains forever ».

Francis also gives a suggestion to understand what to do when faced with the important choices in life: «Let us ask ourselves: in what are we investing our life? About things that pass, like money, success, appearance, physical well-being? These things we will bring nothing. Are we attached to earthly things, like we have to live here forever? While we are young in health, everything is fine, but when the time for leave comes we have to leave everything. The Word of God warns us today: the scene of this world passes. And only love will remain. To found life on the Word of God, therefore, does not mean escaping from history, it is immersing oneself in earthly realities to make them solid, to transform them with love, impressing on them the sign of eternity, the sign of God “. And so «Before deciding, let’s imagine standing before Jesus, as at the end of life, before him who is love. Thinking about it there, in front of him, on the threshold of eternity, let’s make the decision for today. So we must decide, always looking at eternity, looking at Jesus. It may not be the easiest, the most immediate, but it will be the good one, for sure ».

Choices that lead to putting love first, to think of others. On this V World Day of the Poor «born as a fruit of the Jubilee of Mercy», the Pope recalls that we dwell on the words of Jesus: «” You will always have the poor with you “. And it is true. Humanity progresses, humanity develops, but the poor are always with you, there are always some. And in them Christ is present. Christ is present in the poor. The day before yesterday in Assisi we experienced a strong moment of witness and prayer that I invite you to take up again. It will do you good. And I am grateful for the many solidarity initiatives that have been carried out in dioceses and parishes around the world ». And then he speaks of the “cry of the poor combined with the cry of the earth” which “resounded in recent days at the United Nations summit on climate change, COP 26 in Glasgow”. The Pontiff encourages “those with political and economic responsibilities to act immediately with courage and far-sightedness and at the same time I invite all people of good will to exercise active citizenship for the care of the common home”.