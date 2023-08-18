Entertainment

And that afternoon we emerged as world champions

Empress Doña Sofía happily broke protocol and almost entered La Rosa’s shower, and Vicente del Bosque’s young baseball players greeted the illustrious lady with all or nearly all her tattoos in the air. They were all in South Africa, we were all in South Africa, and it was 11 July 2010, but, by extension, it was the summer in which we became world football champions. We ended the final against the Netherlands in extra time with a shot goal by Andrés Iniesta, who was named “the Iniesta of my life” by José Antonio Camacho, the poet of that planetary broadcast.

Don Felipe and Doña Letizia were in the box like two fans who were going to watch some of the family boys play. Sara Carbonero went out of the championship beauty scorer without scoring a single goal. While she was officially giving the lineup at the bottom of the field, the foreign press made reports about her. I quickly bring up in this prose some iconic or famous or popular people who brought heat and color to the Spanish fans, who naturally won over in South Africa too.

In that unforgettable World Cup, our boys were absolutely Brazilian, but already good Brazilians, with their samba, “Made in Spain”, and Xavi Hernandez perfect dribbling dance. We arrived under a squad of favorite players and backed by the hugely successful Euro Cup. The finale had Shakira’s navel as a prelude.

Mick Jagger or Leonardo DiCaprio first gave a volt to the site itself, as if they were visiting for an inspection on the eve of a concert, or filming, as every great World Cup final has a few shows and There is a film. There was Charlize Theron and Placido Domingo and Rafa Nadal and Pau Gasol. They are the famous faces of the photo album of the adventures of our champion team, a historical poster from now on and forever. Paris Hilton, who never misses a single chance, also showed off her blonde hair and her silly girl self who sometimes goes to the wrong party because she got arrested by mistake. And this is not a license for literary imagination.

The World Cup was, for a few days, an open planetary showcase, with few extensions of the catwalk of footballers’ girlfriends or wives, which became just another football, cute football from when football was not played. It seems that a marriage was celebrated between one party and the other party, but without the marriage itself. Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas consecrate the great world of romance without saying a single word of love. But a kiss that went around the world was enough. Casillas was awarded the Golden Glove and gave a live Golden Kiss to Carbonero at the end of the last game, leaving her disappointed.

That World Cup was, in short, our World Cup. A Party. There was a Spanish man who went from Valencia to South Africa on a scooter to encourage the national team. with a pair. This is what we all did, convinced, only without going directly to South Africa, and without scooters. We were non-existent. Like today, Saturday, on the eve. I like to think that the prince, now king, gets to keep those fan scarves forever.

