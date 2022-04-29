Sports

And the America? Chicote Calderón asks Tigres in the Final vs Chivas

the player of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Cristian ‘El Chicote’ Calderón, commented that the Herd He is fully confident of achieving important things in this Closure 2022, contest where many already considered it settled in the first days, but with the rebound achieved in the last days they have begun to dream big inside the Guadalajara team.

In an interview with TUDN, Calderón recalled that many fans made fun of the season they were signing in goats, but now, the reality is different, because they showed that they are ready to compete for the title.

“If we close the tournament well, we will be in for great things. I want to secure the title”

“I saw that Chivas-Tigres final once again and why not? Why not dream of the title and big things, cool things like Chicharito said,” he added.

In addition, Calderón assured that after the string of victories with Ricardo Cadena, the rest of the teams already see Guadalajara differently and he is sure that they do not want to run into them as rivals in the Liguilla.

“Anyone can touch us in the league, but if the team is involved as we have seen, no one beats us. Chivas is fine, they are strong, the rival they least want in the league is us.

In the talk, Chicote returned to the subject of his downturn in the game in the recent past, assuring that it was all due to off-field problems, but thanks to the support of his family and partner he has been able to get ahead, so nothing excites him more than continue playing for Guadalajara.

“I promise I’m going to give more, I’m going to give more. Wearing this shirt is the coolest, the most beautiful,” he said.

