and the Americans would vote for it!

In the past Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson had already talked about political ambitions, and in a new interview with Vanity Fair the star of Black Adam And Jungle Cruise he reiterated that his plans are absolutely concrete.

The 49-year-old actor revealed that he has been evaluating a potential future run for public office, declaring to have carried out “a small amount of research and analysis to test the waters“, analysis that showed him that”all factors are more than very positive“. In short, for The Rock it seems more a question of ‘when’ and not more of ‘if’, and 2024 or at most 2028 would appear in the viewfinder.”You know, at the end of the fair, I don’t know a great political expert but I care deeply about our country. I care about every single American because I’m one of them. But even though – and I say this bluntly – I think I might have some decent leadership qualities, I don’t know if that makes me a very good presidential candidate. At least that’s what I think today“.

A Piplsay poll released last April examined Americans’ thinking about several aspiring celebrity candidates, including Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Hanks: Reports showed that 46 percent of Americans would vote for The Rock if he were running for president and the star of Jungle Cruise at the time he had responded to the result on Instagram telling his 274 million followers that he would be a “great honor to serve the country“.”I don’t think our founding fathers ever imagined a palatone, tattooed, half black, half Samoan, drinking tequila, driving a pickup truck and driving around in a pouch around this country, but if it ever happens it would be an honor to serve. you, the people“, he wrote.

To return to more cinematic areas, remember that The Rock debuted as Black Adam in the new teaser of the DC FanDome: the full trailer should debut during the streaming event scheduled for next October 16.