News

and the Americans would vote for it!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In the past Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson had already talked about political ambitions, and in a new interview with Vanity Fair the star of Black Adam And Jungle Cruise he reiterated that his plans are absolutely concrete.

The 49-year-old actor revealed that he has been evaluating a potential future run for public office, declaring to have carried out “a small amount of research and analysis to test the waters“, analysis that showed him that”all factors are more than very positive“. In short, for The Rock it seems more a question of ‘when’ and not more of ‘if’, and 2024 or at most 2028 would appear in the viewfinder.”You know, at the end of the fair, I don’t know a great political expert but I care deeply about our country. I care about every single American because I’m one of them. But even though – and I say this bluntly – I think I might have some decent leadership qualities, I don’t know if that makes me a very good presidential candidate. At least that’s what I think today“.

A Piplsay poll released last April examined Americans’ thinking about several aspiring celebrity candidates, including Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Hanks: Reports showed that 46 percent of Americans would vote for The Rock if he were running for president and the star of Jungle Cruise at the time he had responded to the result on Instagram telling his 274 million followers that he would be a “great honor to serve the country“.”I don’t think our founding fathers ever imagined a palatone, tattooed, half black, half Samoan, drinking tequila, driving a pickup truck and driving around in a pouch around this country, but if it ever happens it would be an honor to serve. you, the people“, he wrote.

Loading...
Advertisements

To return to more cinematic areas, remember that The Rock debuted as Black Adam in the new teaser of the DC FanDome: the full trailer should debut during the streaming event scheduled for next October 16.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
672
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
542
News

Cinema, all films out in October
451
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
394
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
346
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
316
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
312
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
300
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
274
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top