And the covid? what you need to know about mask elimination

This May 1, 2022, Colombia began a new era in relation to covid-19, for the first time in two years the use of face masks ceased to be mandatory in open spaces and later in closed spacesthis, for municipalities that have completed 70% of complete vaccination schedules and 40% of booster doses.

In this scenario, we tell you what is the most important thing you need to know, according to information provided by the Ministry of Health.

Why was it decided to remove the mask?

According to Gerson Bermont, director of Promotion and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, the determination was made based “on the vaccination coverage against covid-19, the natural immunity that has been obtained by infections and the low impact, both in infections such as deaths, which has been recorded for at least six weeks.

Who should continue to wear face masks?

People who go to health centers (hospitals, clinics, laboratories, among others), in nursing homes and on public transport.

And the educational institutions?

In gardens, schools, colleges and universities, the mandatory use of the mask can be eliminated from May 15. In this regard, Bermont explained that the decision was made “with the aim of advancing and improving vaccination indicators, especially in minors.”

The Director of Promotion and Prevention clarified that the measure will be lifted in municipalities that comply with 70% of schemes vaccination full and 40% booster dose.

What do I do if I have respiratory symptoms?

The Ministry of Education recommends isolate immediately, wear the mask and apply self-care. “Self-care and caring for others should be one of the lessons we learn from the covid-19 pandemic,” Bermont said.

What if my child has symptoms?

The Ministry of Education recommends isolation also for minors “let’s avoid sending children to school if they have respiratory symptoms, we cannot forget that we are in respiratory peak and covid-19 is not the only virus that circulates”, pointed out the expert.