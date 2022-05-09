And the covid? what you need to know about mask elimination
This May 1, 2022, Colombia began a new era in relation to covid-19, for the first time in two years the use of face masks ceased to be mandatory in open spaces and later in closed spacesthis, for municipalities that have completed 70% of complete vaccination schedules and 40% of booster doses.
In this scenario, we tell you what is the most important thing you need to know, according to information provided by the Ministry of Health.
Why was it decided to remove the mask?
According to Gerson Bermont, director of Promotion and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, the determination was made based “on the vaccination coverage against covid-19, the natural immunity that has been obtained by infections and the low impact, both in infections such as deaths, which has been recorded for at least six weeks.
Who should continue to wear face masks?
People who go to health centers (hospitals, clinics, laboratories, among others), in nursing homes and on public transport.
And the educational institutions?
In gardens, schools, colleges and universities, the mandatory use of the mask can be eliminated from May 15. In this regard, Bermont explained that the decision was made “with the aim of advancing and improving vaccination indicators, especially in minors.”
The Director of Promotion and Prevention clarified that the measure will be lifted in municipalities that comply with 70% of schemes vaccination full and 40% booster dose.
What do I do if I have respiratory symptoms?
The Ministry of Education recommends isolate immediately, wear the mask and apply self-care. “Self-care and caring for others should be one of the lessons we learn from the covid-19 pandemic,” Bermont said.
What if my child has symptoms?
The Ministry of Education recommends isolation also for minors “let’s avoid sending children to school if they have respiratory symptoms, we cannot forget that we are in respiratory peak and covid-19 is not the only virus that circulates”, pointed out the expert.
Is vaccination over?
The Ministry of Education indicated that the new measures regarding the mask should be accompanied by an increase in the percentage of vaccinationespecially in minors and older adults, who are the most vulnerable to the virus.
What parts of the country can already remove the mask?
The departments of Boyacá, Quindío and San Andrés. Also the capital cities such as Armenia, Bogotá, Barranquilla, Bucaramanga, Ibagué, Manizales, Medellín, Pereira, Popayán, Tunja and Leticia because they met the percentage of vaccination and booster dose required.
And Medellin?
According to a circular dated April 27, 2022 from the Ministry of Health, the city complied with 40% of citizens vaccinated with a third dose. So the mask can be removed in open and closed spaces. Its use should continue for health centers, nursing homes and public transport.
How many municipalities can remove the mask?
540 have 70% of their complete vaccination schedules, these correspond to 48.1% of all municipalities in the country. Of those, 329 have already completed 40% reinforcements so they can remove the mask in closed spaces.