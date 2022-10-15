AND, the film by Yorgos Lanthimos that starts shooting

New Orleans is the place where the filming of AND, the new production by Yorgos Lanthimos which has been co-financed by Film4.

Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons and Margaret Qualley lead the film’s cast.

It is the third time that Stone has collaborated with this filmmaker after “Poor things” (from this year and not yet released) and “The Favourite”.

No details of what the story will be revealed so far, but Searchlight Pictures has mentioned the originality of the project. “Working with Yorgos remains especially important to us at Searchlight and this is another truly original project, which is what sets his work apart. Working with Emma, ​​Jesse, Willem and Margaret again, as well as Element and Film4, is the icing on the cake.”have expressed, from Los Angeles, California, the presidents of Searchlight David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

Along the same lines, another of the production houses of this feature film, Element, also highlighted from the story that it is another “exceptional script by Yorgos and Efthmis”. Greek screenwriter Efthimis Filippou has worked with Lanthimos on the scripts for “Dogtooth”, “Alps”, “The Lobster” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”, which are arguably his most personal and original projects.

“Poor Things”, his other production on the way and which has confirmed a premiere for 2023, is the adaptation of the Alasdair Gray novel published in 1992 and tells the story of a doctor who replaces a woman’s brain with that of a newborn Born, a postmodern tale reminiscent of the classic Frankenstein.





