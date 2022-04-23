And the Flying Fox left the Dominican port

After 11 in the morning he left the port Mr. Diego from Santo Domingo the yacht flying foxafter being held in this area since the end of March, as part of an investigation carried out by the Dominican authorities at the request of the United States government.

Staff of the port consulted by Diario Libre, he stated that he had no knowledge of the details of the departure of the vessel valued at more than 400 million dollars and retained by an investigation into money laundering.

“The only thing we know is that he left,” said a security member of the port. From the Presidency of the Republic it had been reported that the yacht was detained because the investigation was being carried out and called to wait for the results of the same, but he announced that if no findings are found that conflict with national regulations, the result will be to release that boat. About the investigation.

According to information related to the investigation of the case, the flying fox It is owned by the Russian tycoon Dmitry Kamenshchik, but is also related to other people investigated by the United States due to their alleged direct participation in scandalous acts of money laundering and tax evasion on a global scale, using the famous “Offshore” companies.

Diario Libre had access to information in which the US authorities claim that the yacht appears as property of the company Tarcona Marine SA registered in Tortola (British Virgin Islands), and that this company was established by the famous Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca & Company, the world’s fourth largest provider of offshore services, which was forced to close after the economic crisis and discredit due to the leak of the “Panama Papers”.

In different parts of the world, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States have retained large and luxurious yachts belonging to Russian billionaires. This, after Russia’s attacks on Ukraine were unleashed.