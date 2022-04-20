And the millions? Elon Musk reveals that he is homeless; he stays on his friends’ couches

Elon Muskwho has a fortune estimated at 219,000 million dollarswhich has placed it as the richest man in the world on the Forbes List 2022has made an incredible confession, pointing out that He doesn’t have a house to live in.

The revelation of the owner of Tesla and Space X was made to Chris Anderson, head of the TED conference organizers. Musk confessed to him that at the moment he does not own a house and that even broken in the unoccupied rooms that his friends lend him, where sometimes he sleeps on sofas.

The 50-year-old man detailed in the interview that he does not have a house, yachts and does not take vacations either, although he does have a plane, because he has to travel a lot due to his business and needs to save time.

The billionaire’s incredible revelations came in response to Anderson’s comments about what millionaires do for their exorbitant riches.

“If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, basically broken into my friends’ spare rooms,” Musk noted.

“It would certainly be very problematic if you were spending billions of dollars a year on personal consumption, but that’s not the case.” “It’s not that my personal consumption is high. I mean, the only exception is the plane, but if I don’t use the plane I have fewer hours to work,” added the owner of Tesla.

Previously, the austerity of the richest man in the world had already given something to talk about, because in 2020, after revealing in networks that he would sell all his properties, the tycoon went to live in a small prefabricated house with a value of no more than $50,000 dollars.

In a recent interview, his ex-partner Grimes reported that the businessman is so thrifty that once when he noticed that one of the mattresses where they slept was broken, he said he would change it for one he had in another house instead of buying a new one.

What the billionaire enjoys most is work long hours of the day on the projects she is passionate about.