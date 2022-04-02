‘And the one who supports’: Belinda returns to TikTok, with a hint to Christian Nodal?

Belinda is giving much to talk about these days. She was first shocked by the news that she would stay in Spain indefinitely and then she declared that she was taking time away from social networks to prioritize her mental health.

In an interview for the Spanish radio station MegaStar FM, Beli He assured that he had not entered Instagram for more than two months, because it was taking up a lot of his time, in addition to causing anxiety problems. And that it was her team that kept the official profiles of the singer updated on social networks.

However, this Thursday, March 31, he was reactivated on his social networks and through Twitter he announced that he was back in a message dedicated to his fans in which he expressed his love:

Belinda is in full promotion Netflix series ‘Welcome to Eden’whose premiere in Mexico It is scheduled for next May 6. The actress who plays ‘Africa’ has been very excited about this new beginning in her life, away from the scandal of her breakup with Christian Nodal.

Does Belinda send Nodal a hint on TikTok?

Recently, Nodal premiered his official tiktok account, in which so far he has more than 121 thousand followers and has shared two videos with his fans. While Belindawho already had an account on the video platform, has more than 3 million followers and this Friday he returned to the social network with a very seductive video in which he flirts with the camera, performing very sensual poses.

Belinda looks more sensual than ever | PHOTO: TikTok belindatok

Belinda looked very seductive in her photo shoot | PHOTO: TikTok belindatok

Sheathed in a black blazer and with a classic bun hairstyle, Belinda smiles at the camera confirming that he is better than ever and that he is not suffering from the Christian Nodal’s love as speculated on social media. The interpreter of ‘Light without gravity’ looks more radiant than ever and shows that he has already left behind the theme of ‘Nodeli‘ and the breaking off of their marriage commitment.