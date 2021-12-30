and the president blocks the law on media ownership – Corriere.it

The law, presented by the majority party PiS, would have forced the US company Discovery to sell its controlling stake in the Polish television network Tvn, the largest private television network in the country, known for its independent and critical services towards the government.

For many, a victory for free speech and for the independence of the media in a country where democratic norms are now daily challenged by the nationalist government. The president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, announced the veto of the controversial law on media ownership that would have forced the US company Discovery to sell its controlling stake in the Polish television network Tvn, the largest private television network in the country, known for its independent and critical services to the government. Commenting on his decision, Duda stressed that the law was hated by many citizens and would deal a blow to Poland’s reputation as a place to do business. Discovery had threatened to sue Poland in the international arbitration court and the US government had lobbied Warsaw. Signing the text and making it law would have cost the country billions of dollars. This law is not necessary at the moment, commented the Polish president. The measure, called lex Tvn, approved by the lower house of the Polish Parliament last December 17, would have prevented any non-European entity from owning a stake of more than 49% in television or radio stations in Poland. Its practical effect would have been, in fact, to force the American Discovery group, owner of Tvn, to sell its majority stake. Discovery is the only non-European media owner in Poland, which is why the law is considered to be targeted. Many Poles considered the measure, promoted by the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS), with which Duda aligned, an attempt to silence a TV that broadcasts independent and sometimes critical services towards the authorities. On 19 December, large popular demonstrations took place in over 100 cities across the country against the law and in defense of media freedom.