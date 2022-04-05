And the respect? tennis match ends in fight

Midtime Editorial

Although the sport seeks to offer healthy competition among the participants, not all of them take it in a good way when they are defeated, as happened to the tennis player Junior Michael Kouame 15 years old. The French is He directed to the center of the basketball court for greet to his rival, however, then from give him the hand it hit on the expensivesomething that led to a fight between the teams of both.

The Gallic It was him main favorite to take the tournament of the Future category that was played in Acra, however, he was surprised by his rival Raphael Nii who defeated him in three sets (6-2, 6-7 and 7-6).

According to the French media RMC Sports, Kouame It’s one of the tennis players plus promising from France. Shape part from All-In Academyan elite training and education center in Lyon, which is owned by a former world number 5, Jo-Wifried Tsonga.

Despite what could be seen of the terrible incident thanks to the fact that some people recorded it, the International Federation from Tennis (ITF) has not commented on the matter of what happened, although it would be a matter of days to know the sanction of Michael.

For now, everything has remained in a terrible event that has stained, once again, tennis, which is experiencing a terrible controversy that came to blows between two of its contenders.

