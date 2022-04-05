Sports

And the respect? tennis match ends in fight

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Mexico City /

Although the sport seeks to offer healthy competition among the participants, not all of them take it in a good way when they are defeated, as happened to the tennis player Junior Michael Kouame 15 years old. The French is He directed to the center of the basketball court for greet to his rival, however, then from give him the hand it hit on the expensivesomething that led to a fight between the teams of both.

The Gallic It was him main favorite to take the tournament of the Future category that was played in Acra, however, he was surprised by his rival Raphael Nii who defeated him in three sets (6-2, 6-7 and 7-6).

According to the French media RMC Sports, Kouame It’s one of the tennis players plus promising from France. Shape part from All-In Academyan elite training and education center in Lyon, which is owned by a former world number 5, Jo-Wifried Tsonga.

Despite what could be seen of the terrible incident thanks to the fact that some people recorded it, the International Federation from Tennis (ITF) has not commented on the matter of what happened, although it would be a matter of days to know the sanction of Michael.

For now, everything has remained in a terrible event that has stained, once again, tennis, which is experiencing a terrible controversy that came to blows between two of its contenders.

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arrested in the United States for driving drunk with her children in the car

4 mins ago

White Roosters. This is how he plans to use La Corregidora after a veto for violence

15 mins ago

They reveal the keys by which Mbappé meditates rejecting Real Madrid

60 mins ago

From the promise of the Mexican National Team to Alcoholics Anonymous; the hard story of Loquito García

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button