And the Winner Isn’t… Where the Academy Award Nominations Went Wrong

the green knight

How is it possible that the green knight Hasn’t been nominated for an Oscar? Directed by David Lowery, this visionary drama stars Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander and, by the way, is painfully co-produced by fashion company A24, currently the darling of independent Hollywood. It is a strange folk horror film, or prog-rock hallucination, based on the 14th century chivalric poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

Dev Patel is Gawain, challenged by the mysterious Green Knight to a sinister game. Gawain is allowed to try to reach the knight’s head with his sword, with the understanding that in a year’s time the knight can do the same to him. Gawain cuts off the knight’s head, and this otherworldly figure simply picks up the head—reminding Gawain that he must seek him out next year for rematch—and walks away. The resulting quest is as disturbing and beautiful as anything he’s seen on film in the last 12 months. Why couldn’t the Academy see this? Peter Bradshaw

Zola

The academy tends to go crazy for an interracial buddy movie that involves a lot of car trips, see the winners for best picture Driving Miss Daisy (1990) and Green Book (2019). Yet somehow, Janicza Bravo’s outrageously entertaining road movie about a part-time pole dancer (Taylour Paige) and her crudely charismatic new friend (Riley Keough) was ignored.

The main difference between these award-winning films and Zola the thing is Zola it’s actually good. It doesn’t traffic in hackneyed fantasies of racial reconciliation and the performances are uniformly excellent, Colman Domingo! Cousin Greg from Succession! Best of all, Bravo’s nimble direction successfully translates a phone-scale Twitter drama into a bountiful big-screen odyssey. This is an urgent task for contemporary cinema, which the most famous “authors” in Hollywood have practically not attempted. Zola deserves nominations for everything from Best Bad Accent to Best twerking. But she doesn’t have any. Proof, once again, that the academy has no taste. Ellen E Jones

Red Rocket

If we had to pick one movie that truly summed up these crazy times, we’d have a hard time with this year’s nominees, as most are set in the past or 20,000 years in the future. Just for this reason, Red Rocket deserves a mention. It speaks very aptly about America today without being obvious, bombastic, preachy, tearful, joyless, or silly, which probably explains why it didn’t get Oscar support..

Its protagonist is the personification of masculinity in crisis: a broke porn star whose financial and sexual impotence are inextricably linked. Simon Rex plays him with manic (Oscar-worthy) brilliance, and like director Sean Baker’s (Tangerine, The Florida Project), Red Rocket goes places Hollywood can’t: this time in a town with a Texas refinery down the road. You might call it realism—Baker uses available locations and not actors—but the screen bursts with garish colors, and the story is as funny as it is bleak. steve rose

7 prisoners



It was no surprise that the electric thriller brazilian social 7 prisoners missed out on the Oscars. It’s not that the film isn’t a hit (it is) or that it hasn’t impressed at festivals (it did). Yet somehow Alexandre Moratto’s charged account of modern slavery and morality bonfires vanished through the cracks almost as soon as it appeared on Netflix. When I mention her to my friends, I get blank stares; Sometimes I wonder if I made it all up.

The film is a matryoshka, two films in one: the first robust, the second extraordinary. Each of them begins as a story of human trafficking, three rural teenagers who work without pay in a São Paulo junkyard that keeps them locked up. One prepares for the crudest realism. The story has that in spades. But then insidious ambiguities also come into play, more awkward questions than just how outraged we feel. Complicity is present everywhere; the spotlight is on how the movies themselves manipulate who we support and why. Said like this, the exile of the Oscars is obvious. Their loss. Danny Leigh

passing

Rebecca Hall’s delicate and devastating directorial debut may have been nominated for Eduard Grau’s pearly black-and-white photography, which gives the film a beautiful yet clandestine perspective, all swinging hemlines, fluttering curtains and lowered wings. of hats. It could have landed in the adapted screenplay category, with Hall herself deftly negotiating the minefield of Nella Larsen’s 1929 book, on which it’s based.

Tessa Thompson would have been a powerful and understated choice for best actress, and André Holland could have built up a ragged field of supporting actors. But what really hurts is Ruth Negga’s absence from the supporting actress category: hers is a riveting performance that both dazzles and shows the havoc that maintaining a dazzling façade can wreak on a fragile heart.

We have come a long way when in the same year we have passing and the magnificent triple-nominated the dark daughter, by Maggie Gyllenhaal, two exceptional female debuts from actresses turned screenwriters and directors. But she shows how far we have to go if we can’t find room to nominate both. Jessica Kiang

Memory

the victory of parasites at the Oscars it had the funny effect of invalidating many of the Academy’s picks in one fell swoop: “You mean instead of the tedious American crap that gets nominated every year they could have included good foreign material?” Of course, it would be crazy to suppose that a work of art like Memoryfrom Apichatpong Weerasethakul, could compete with Belfast or with the extensive Twitter thread that is don’t look upHowever, the world’s greatest living filmmaker delivered something truly beautiful this year with his first film outside of his native Thailand.

With Tilda Swinton (a worthy Best Actress contender) sublimating her star power in Weerasethakul’s tale of a woman haunted by strange noises, the director somehow creates miraculous scenes of loneliness and trauma seemingly out of nowhere. In an age that is constantly on the move, Weerasethakul takes time to see, hear and feel, with exquisite compositions and intricate sound design helping to create a truly immersive cinematic experience. Caspar Salmon

Jackass Forever

There are some good movies nominated for best picture this year, but I’m not sure any of them do something we haven’t seen before. Jackass Forever it is a true originality. I know it might seem strange to make big claims of originality for the fourth feature film in a disgusting, funny, scatological stunt comedy franchise.

But Jackass frontman Johnny Knoxville is already 51 years old. When he is felled by a charging bull, the result is a revealing scene about mortality. Jackass used to be about the smug invulnerability of youth, about a bunch of guys who didn’t give a damn if they got hurt as long as they got the chance. It was as if no one believed that they could really get hurt, no matter how many bumps and bruises and fractures they suffered. This time, they know. But they’re out there anyway, bravely suffering for their art, lighting the way for the next generation of Jackass, and connecting with audiences. If that’s not the kind of movie the Oscars should support, I don’t know what is. Catherine Bray