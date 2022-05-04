and this is how Elon Musk improvises

Elon Musk speaks to the media while sitting in front of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Feb. 5, 2018. (Todd Anderson/The New York Times)

As Twitter negotiated a sale for Elon Musk last month, the social media company turned to a corporate takeover playbook.

Musk, the richest man in the world, did the opposite.

He had no plans to fund or run Twitter, Musk told a close associate. To get the $44 billion deal approved, Musk turned to a small circle of trust, including Jared Birchall, the director of his family office, and Alex Spiro, his personal attorney. And when Twitter balked at his overtures, Musk pressed the company with a series of tweets — some mischievous, some cruel, and all impulsive.

Tech billionaires like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Larry Page often make long-term plans and manage their affairs through a corporate machine of lawyers, communications professionals, and various advisers. Musk, 50, works like none of them.

To a degree not seen in any other tycoon, the entrepreneur acts on the basis of fickleness, caprice and the certainty that he is absolutely right, according to interviews with more than 30 current and former employees, investors and others who have worked with him. Although Musk has been successful in his bid for electric cars, space travel and artificial intelligence, he often improvises at the most important moments, avoids experts and relies almost exclusively on his own opinion, these people mentioned.

To operate this way, Musk has built an island world of about ten confidants who for the most part agree with him and obey his orders. Among them are his younger brother, Kimbal Musk; Birchal; Spiro; and several chiefs of staff. To manage the myriad of ideas he has, Musk is always creating new companies, most of which are structured in such a way that he remains in charge. His trusted lieutenants often work throughout his vast business empire.

As soon as Musk identifies each company’s key project—what he calls its “crucial path”—he takes the lead in making sure his vision is fulfilled and controls the smaller aspects of building and deploying the technologies. His genius has spawned the world’s most valuable automaker and an innovative rocket company, and earned him the respect—and fear—of his engineers.

Elon Musk, center, in New York on April 4, 2019. (Jefferson Siegel/The New York Times)

By trusting his small group and sticking to his own way of thinking, Musk has managed to stay in charge and conduct himself with few limitations, making him a modern-day Howard Hughes figure, though his intuitive methods often believe rampage.

At a 2018 conference, Musk explained that he acted on impulse. It was a lesson he learned more than 25 years ago after founding his first startup, Zip2, he said.

“I don’t really have a business plan,” he admitted. “I had a business plan way back in the Zip2 days. But those things are always wrong, so I just don’t care about business plans after that.”

Musk’s actions have consequences for what he might do with Twitter. The San Francisco company, which the billionaire is preparing to acquire in the next six months, has been in uproar over the deal.

Last week, Parag Agrawal, the CEO of Twitter, told the company’s more than 7,000 employees that once Musk owns it, “we don’t know what direction the company is going to take.” Twitter declined to offer comment for this article.

Musk, who did not respond to requests for comment, is well aware of the chaos he leaves in his wake. In emails about a 2018 defamation case over one of his tweets, Musk called himself an idiot in vulgar terms.

Maintain control

Born in Pretoria, South Africa, Musk became interested in computers and programming languages ​​as a child. After starting college in Canada, he moved to the United States in 1992, where he earned degrees in Economics and Physics from the University of Pennsylvania and then enrolled as a Ph.D. student in Physics at Stanford University.

Almost immediately, Musk dropped out of Stanford to pursue a career in business. His first startup, in 1995, a tour guide service called Zip2, was a family venture with his brother Kimbal. In the end, computer manufacturer Compaq bought Zip2 for more than $300 million.

In 1999, Musk helped found X.com, an online payments company that would eventually become known as PayPal. There, he began making public business statements, even though his employees were unprepared.

In a live television appearance that year, Musk said the company would guarantee transactions for all auctions on eBay, the e-commerce site. It was the first time engineers had heard of such a feature, a person who worked with him at the time revealed. They had to rush to make the feature a reality, the person added.

In 2000, X.com’s board and CEO Peter Thiel ousted Musk over disagreements over the company’s direction. It was a painful exit for Musk, who soon came to terms with the idea that he — and he alone — should be in charge of future endeavors.

When Musk created new businesses — he founded SpaceX in 2002 and invested in Tesla in 2004 — he made sure that he could exercise his will in each of the companies. He invested more than $100 million of his own money in SpaceX’s early years and has majority control. In Tesla, Musk owns a 16 percent stake and has packed the board with familiar faces, including his brother and Antonio Gracias, a longtime friend and investor.

Kimbal Musk and Gracias, who left Tesla’s board of directors last year and is a SpaceX director, declined to comment for this story.

A year of turbulence

A defining year for Musk came in 2018 when his brash, reclusive style took its toll on him.

At Tesla, Musk pushed to speed up production of the company’s Model 3 sedan. Believing that only he could do the job, he fired the executive in charge of manufacturing and decided that he would be able to remodel the entire assembly line at the company’s factory in Fremont, California. He often slept in a conference room at the factory.

After the Model 3 facelift, Musk decided he was fed up with Tesla dodging pressure from the public markets. On August 2, 2018, he wrote an email to the company’s board with the subject line: “Offer to take Tesla private for $420 a share.” The email contained few details about how the offer was to be financed.

Musk’s inner circle was elated.

On August 7, Musk announced the idea, tweeting: “I am considering taking Tesla private for $420 a share. Secured financing.

Musk’s effort failed. The financing he was counting on to take Tesla private did not materialize. Tesla shareholders sued him for securities fraud in August 2018. A month later, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Musk with committing securities fraud.

Musk settled with the SEC that year and was fined $20 million. The shareholder lawsuit is still ongoing.

‘Maximum Fun’

Through many ups and downs, Musk had one constant: Twitter.

He regularly tweets a dozen or more times a day to his more than 90 million followers, blasting Tesla’s short sellers, sharing memes and reflecting on the pandemic, politics and dogecoin. In 2020, Musk eliminated Tesla’s communications department, in part because he felt he could directly address his followers and customers through Twitter, three former employees said.

Musk’s love for the social media company motivated him to buy it.

After taking to Twitter last week and celebrating with a tweet featuring heart and spaceship emoticons, Musk appeared in Boca Chica, Texas, to talk to a team of engineers about SpaceX’s new rocket engine. On Wednesday, he wrote: “Let’s make Twitter the ultimate fun!”

