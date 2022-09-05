And to all this, what is happening between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde for ‘Dont’ Worry Darling?

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated films of the year is Don’t Worry Darlingthe new film by Olivia Wilde which shows us a very interesting thriller where, in addition to directing, the actress shares the screen with Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Florence Pugh. However, it seems that the relationship between the latter and Wilde is not the best in the world, since Rumors arose for a long time indicating that the two do not get along at all right.

It all started a few months ago, as several media outlets reported that supposedly there is a tense situation between the two that occurred while they were filming the movie. To get started, it was said that Florence was uncomfortable with Olivia’s relationship with Harrybut also that supposedly he was dissatisfied with the salary he received for the filma. There are no exact figures, but it is said that Pugh pocketed $700,000 for his participation, while Styles would have earned $2.5 million..

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’/Photo: Warner Bros.

To all this we must add another factor for Florence Pugh’s alleged discontent: the sex scenes in Don’t Worry Darling. From the trailer it was very clear to us that we will see intense and risqué scenes between her and Harry Styles, which seems that she did not like it and in one of the few interviews that the actress has given about the tape for Harper’s Bazaarspoke about this and said the following:

“When (all your work) comes down to your sex scenes or watching the most famous man in the world throw himself at someone, that’s not why we do it (referring to said scenes). That’s not why I’m in this industry.” Florence Pugh said about it.

Olivia Wilde finally spoke about the situation with Florence Pugh at the conference in Venice

But things got out of control when it was announced that this production would be one of those that would be presented –out of competition– at the Venice Film Festival. For that, Olivia Wilde with the main cast of Don’t Worry Darling they were scheduled to give a press conference before the screening, but red flags went off when we found out that Florence Pugh would not speak to the press, she would only appear on the red carpet And that’s it, that’s all the promotion I would do for the film… yes, I’m not kidding.

After much waiting, the day of the presentation of the tape arrived and the reporters of course who asked Olivia about this situation. In accordance with Varietythe director stated that “Florence is a force” and that they are grateful that he was able to travel all the way to Venice to join them later on the red carpet. However, he also made it very clear that what the press says about his relationship with the actress is pure gossip and that it would not lend itself to the controversy continuing.

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think she’s well fed enough.” Olivia Wilde declared about her alleged bad relationship with Florence Pugh

Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan on the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ red carpet at the Venice Film Festival/Photo: Getty Images

Florence arrived in Venice on time, but did not appear at the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ conference

And it is that for those who do not know, at this time Florence Pugh is filming the second part of dunes with Denis Villeneuve in Hungary. That’s why she didn’t show up at the conference where they presented Don’t Worry Darlingwell apparently his flight from Budapest would arrive after the press conference and he would have time for the carpet. But what caught our attention was that less than an hour before the end of the event, several photos came out where you can see the 26-year-old actress walking through the streets of Venice… then who do we believe?

Another thing that jumped out a lot was the fact that Timothee Chalamet–the protagonist of dunes–, was present to promote his new film with Luca Guadagnino, Bones and All and also spoke to the media despite being in the same production as Pugh. So as you can see, the truth is not known, but it is clear that the relationship between Florence and Olivia is the best we can say.

Florence Pugh arriving in Venice while Olivia Wilde and the cast of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ were at the conference/Photo: Getty Images

