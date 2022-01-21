And ‘very disappointed’: Battlefield 2042 could go free-to-play

Battlefield 2042 it hasn’t broken into the hearts of fans of the glorious shooter series and, within months of its release, the situation hasn’t changed despite the efforts of the development team.

Battlefield 2042 less played than its predecessors: does EA want to switch to free to play?

Distributed to the public with several bugs and missing features, the shooter has been updated several times with various fixes, improvements and optimizations, however the trickle of users has not stopped, to the point that Battlefield 1 Revolution and Battlefield V at the moment each boast more users on Steam. A flop so obvious that Electronic Arts would be thinking of implementing totally different monetization strategies compared to those practiced today.

TO to report the novelty was Tom Henderson, leaker who in the past proved to be reliable on the upcoming news of the title: “It seems that EA is very disappointed with the performance of Battlefield 2042 and is ‘looking into all the options’ regarding the title, including the possibility of somehow switching to the Free to Play model”. The leaker also promised further details regarding the new strategy, which should arrive in the next few hours.

EA is reportedly very disappointed with how Battlefield 2042 has performed and is “looking at all the options” when it comes to the title, this is including looking at Free to Play in some capacity. I’ll have more on this tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/WWuDpstyqS – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 20, 2022

The news is only partly surprising because, as already mentioned, Battlefield 2042 continued to lose users week after week. Many of the players who dropped out may return as soon as the game is in better shape, however it is not surprising that EA is considering engaging a new user base by making the new shooter free. In this case the question arises: how can I do it? Further indications could come later in the day from Henderson himself.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!