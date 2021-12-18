And we like assholes stood and watched Review: PIF doesn’t dare enough

It is a pedaling that still seeks the right rhythm, the right frequency, the descent towards which to launch at breakneck speed to rise strongly, and deliver in time its dose of caustic social denunciation, And we like assholes stood and watched. Freely inspired by the concept Candide and technology of the collective I Diavoli, the film was born and grew up in the creative forge of PIF, in the registry office Pierfrancesco Diliberto, one who mediated by the surrounding reality inquisitive looks and contemptuous sarcasm he has accustomed us throughout his career, as a correspondent for de Hyenas, to The witness on MTV, right up to the acclaimed, surprising film debut he analyzes in the review of The Mafia Kills Only in Summer.

But in a world that runs fast, like bellboys struggling with time, between low gazes, captured by the clutches of the pixels of a mobile phone screen, the naive and vintage soul of the usual PIF was no longer enough. It was necessary to update as an obsolete software, to be colored with iridescent and bright colors, to mix between dehumanized human beings and holograms more human than humans themselves. The result that follows is And we like assholes stood and watched, citationist gallery of images imprinted in the cinematographic corollary of cultural memory, reinterpreted in an Italian key, e dragged by a Fabio de Luigi tightrope walker, in perfect balance between humor and drama.

The pursuit of happiness

In the world of the forty-year-old ex-employee Arturo, forced to work as a rider to make ends meet in a universe dominated by algorithms and in which no space seems to be reserved for those who have overcome the infamous “-anta”, happiness seems to have taken another path, far from the path taken by the protagonist.

Dumped by his girlfriend Lisa, constantly sitting on a bicycle and forced to pedal to survive, Arturo feels himself prisoner of his own existence, unable to breathe, move, or simply live. A coercion imposed on him by technological shadows, represented visually and symbolically by that delivery backpack impossible to take off, making it one, as it had been for the goalkeeper uniform of the protagonist of The last laugh of Murnau, to his role in society. Replicating the feeling of ephemeral happiness experienced by K (Ryan Gosling) described in our Blade Runner 2049 review, it will be affection for a hologram is the only glimmer of human happiness that Arturo will try, in a world that takes everything, collects everything, starting from data up to our soul, without anyone doing anything, just looking.

Coloring Italian dystopian worlds

IS a dystopian universe the one imagined by PIF, a universe in which the only feared, tangible and real reality is that of a Rome that silently assists in being crossed.

The rest smacks of the future and disturbing anticipation of facts, of events, of which we become spectators before being able to become actors. It seems to arise and develop as an anthological episode of Black Mirror the new film from PIF. The offers, social networks, and apps of the moment that form the cage that surrounds us and isolates us from others are bridges that connect the world inside the screen with what lives outside. A colorful world, how colorful were the universes immortalized by the dystopian series by Charlie Brooker, which therefore emphasizes the disorienting contrast with the apathetic existence without nuances to which the characters conceived by PIF are forced to live.

Pawns on a chessboard moved by puppeteers ready to maneuver the various existences on the basis of decisions and wills delegated by the characters themselves, who are the reverberating mirror of the society of the new millennium. Distorting specular reflections of ourselves spectators, addicted to social networks and online purchases, Arturo, Lisa, Stella, warn themselves of a technology that takes everything and little from, sneaking into the subsoil of a society that is more and more automaton and less human, which accepts for a pizza or a hot meal the conditions of exploitation of workers and underpaid jobs, or – worse – than to the chemistry of emotions, and honesty of feelings, he prefers a mathematical calculation to decide whether to stay together or not.

PIF has intelligently revealed the objectives to be achieved and the messages to be spread with its own And we like assholes stood and watched. A morality that is never pretentious or pretentious that easily reaches the center of the spectator’s mind to make him reflect, tickling his intelligence and deepest thoughts. Yet, in this well-defined construct, that bitter element is missing which instead finds itself in an equally dystopian film, where technology and humanity collide between hugs and betrayals like Ex-Machina.

You do not live by happy-ending, and this Pif knows it, but there is something that screeches and slows down the path of the hero Arturo, neo Charlot of our times, towards the (attempted) freedom of one’s own and that of others. It took more nightmare in the dream matrix, thus investing that colorful universe of strobe lights and rainbow LEDs with deeper shadows.

The power of silence

Fabio De Luigi for his part proves to be the perfect interpreter to embody the aspirations and (dis) illusions of his Arthur. In his eyes as a tired child, we find all those nuances of a man poised between giving up and fighting, like a cyclist struggling with fatigue along the slopes of a mountain.

But De Luigi is also a comic actor, and his body then becomes the perfect machine of a series of movements and actions ready to replace the use of a thousand words in the form of jokes. A non-verbal language that works, and strikes, supported by an equally disillusioned and saturnine counterpart as the one brought to the screen by the PIF himself in the role of Raphael, the roommate professor of philology and second job hater. And it is precisely in the space of the unspoken that the film finds its strength, losing brilliance in the exchange of jokes that are not always caustic and painful as they would like to be. The hand holding the sword with which to strike the viewer. But then the dialogic component takes over and the blade becomes rounded, the blow loses its strength and everything weakens.

Completing a triad battling a system from which there is no escape, is the Star of Ilenia Pastorelli, good at embroidering on an innocent and dreamy character, mindful of the one embodied in the cult of Gabriele Mainetti, They called him Jeeg Robot, However not very scratchy in the moment of greatest pathos. Try to dream of a world still steeped in fairy tales, And we like assholes stood and watched, but in a world that sleeps twenty minutes every four hours to perform at its best and take advantage of every second to work, there is no room for dreamers. You just have to pedal, find your own pace, run, while beyond the screen the audience watches. Waiting for the action.