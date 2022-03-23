And when you can no longer mine ETH with GPU? Ethereum Classic has a seductive idea

Key facts: ETH ASIC miners need a firmware update to mine ETC.

ETC issuance, unlike ETH, is limited to 200 million units.

A recent post on the Ethereum Classic blog points to the interest of Ethereum Classic administrators in attracting Ethereum miners, once the network changes its consensus mechanism from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake. (PoS).

Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) are protocols that define the type of consensus between miners seeking rewards, and how transactions made on a cryptocurrency network are verified. PoW requires a device (ASIC, GPU, CPU) to consume power while performing mathematical operations at high speed, in order to confirm the validity of a block’s transactions and upload it to the blockchain. PoS, meanwhile, uses a number of cryptocurrencies locked by its users to perform transaction verification.

Both Ethereum and Ethereum Classic have used PoW since their inception. However, Ethereum is expected to switch to PoS during the second quarter of 2022. The move to PoS of the ETH network would leave a significant number of miners “unemployed”. Especially to miners who use rigs of graphics cards for this activity.

In view of the upcoming consensus mechanism change in Ethereum, the Ethereum Classic team is trying to attract the attention of ETH miners in advance. In his most recent blog post there are several recommendations for miners on the Ethereum network, should they decide to mine ETC eventually.

The main advice to Ethereum miners is prevention, that is, start preparing to migrate Ethereum Classic or, at least, document this procedure. First of all, due to adjustments made in the mining algorithm of this network, it may be necessary to use different software or reconfigure the one currently used to mine ETC.

In the case of those who mine ETH with ASIC, they will need to update the firmware of the device to be able to mine ETC. This is because Ethereum Classic uses ETChash, a modified version of the ETHash algorithm that Ethereum uses.

By February 2063, not only will almost 100% of the ETC be issued, but the Ethereum Classic network will already

will have reached 100 million blocks. Source: ETC is Money

Ethereum Classic’s proposal to miners starts with three letters: PoW

The first thing that the Ethereum Classic team emphasizes is their commitment to continue using a consensus mechanism based on proof of work or PoW. This offers a certain level of trust and stability to miners, who would not have to worry about having to migrate to another network soon due to changes in the consensus mechanism.

Another advantage that Ethereum Classic mining offers is that this network slowed down the increase in size of DAG files, compared to Ethereum. This measure guarantees a longer operating time of the mining hardware that is used.

DAG files take up space in the memory of the mining hardware used, be it GPU or ASIC, and when it is very large it may be impossible for such hardware to mine on said network. An example of this is the case of GPUs with 4GB of VRAM, which can no longer mine ETH because the DAG files exceed 4GB of space.

In addition to the above, the Ethereum Classic team also reminded ETH miners that ETC issuance is limited. This means that, like Bitcoin, at some point no more ethereum classic will be issued and miners will only receive commissions from transactions made on the network. The objective of this type of measure is to prevent inflation from devaluing the price of the currency. Ethereum, on the other hand, does not have a specific emission limit and that makes it more prone to devaluation.

Ethereum Classic set a limit of 200 million ETC to be issued. ETC generation is reduced by 20% every 5,000,000 blocks; Therefore, they estimate that by 2065 more than 99% of the available ETC will be mined.

Ethereum Classic on the market and the delayed update of Ethereum 2.0

According to the weekly market summary published by CriptoNoticias, ethereum classic was one of the cryptocurrencies that registered the highest gains. ETC closed the week up more than 50% which brought him to a price of USD 38.17. One of the reasons for this growth is believed to be the potential migration of miners from Ethereum to Ethereum Classic.

If this trend continues, ETH miners migrating to Ethereum Classic could benefit quite a bit. Although it is not a secret that the cryptocurrency market is not characterized by being stable. In fact, it is quite volatile, so it is worth previously analyzing each step that is taken related to investing in any asset belonging to this market.

As for the arrival of Ethereum 2.0, it is a step that the developers of this network have tried to take for years. However, this kind of jump from one consensus mechanism to another is quite complex; so they have been forced to postpone or reschedule the move from Ethereum to PoS on several occasions.