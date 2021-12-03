And where would the crime be?

They don’t let go Juventus, about the case Bilanciopoli, the investigators who continue to hunt down the “Ronaldo card”, which would concern the “back wages” of the attacker. It is also thought to summon the attorney of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mendes before Christmas.

Juve capital gains: the latest on interrogations

Some doubts in this regard could have been dispelled by Cesare Gabasio, appointed legal representative of the club and intercepted in a telephone conversation on the subject with Federico Cherubini, which took place last September.

Meanwhile, Thursday, after the first interrogations of Federico Cherubini, Maurizio Arrivabene and the secretary Paolo Morganti, the first round of hearing of witnesses informed on the facts was closed: the last in order of time to be summoned was Giovanni Manna, head of the Under 23, who spoke for about three hours on the topic la Juventus Under 23 and the quasi-fixed pattern of capital gains.

Manna it would not have provided particularly useful elements. In 2019-2020 players were moved for a value significantly higher than that of the other 59 clubs of the C.

Juventus fans feel surrounded

For Juventus fans it is an unjustified persistence. Comments on social media flock: “practically where would the crime lie?” or also: “The U23 led to the pro league: 1) visibility; 2) more TV rights and revenues; 3) less opacity after so many betting scandals and perhaps for this reason they don’t like it; 4) if it is so convenient why only Juve made it? 5) they exist everywhere and the alternative is the shame of the Salernitana case and the like “, or:” It’s called a “brand”. Let’s go through a process then D&G or Armani who earn a blunder compared to costs “

The indignation on the web is growing: “So where is the crime?” or also: “It is the youth team of the largest Italian club, of course it has more ease of movement than semi-professional teams. Among these, many talents, which have more than tenfold their value. Soulè, De Winter, Beans, Frog, etc. “and finally:” It’s called player trading … it’s amazing how you try to pass it off as an incorrect practice when it is a legal and regulated thing “.

SPORTEVAI