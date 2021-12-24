“And you, baby”, what will you be called?

No one is just a child, but always that child. Every man who is born is in God’s plan someone irreplaceable, essential to the History that He wants to write with each of us.

Gospel of December 24th

His father Zechariah was filled with the Holy Spirit, and prophesied, saying:

“Blessed be the Lord God of Israel,

because he visited and redeemed his people,

and has brought forth a mighty salvation for us

in the house of his servant David,

as he promised

through the mouth of his holy prophets of yore:

salvation come on our enemies,

and from the hands of those who hate us.

Thus he bestowed mercy on our fathers

and remembered his holy covenant,

of the oath made to Abraham, our father,

to grant ourselves, freed from the hands of enemies,

to serve him without fear, in holiness and justice

in his presence, for all our days.

And you, child, will be called a prophet of the Most High

why you will go before the Lord to prepare the way for him,

to give his people the knowledge of salvation

in the remission of his sins,

thanks to the merciful goodness of our God,

so a rising sun will come to visit us from above

to brighten those who are in darkness

and in the shadow of death

and direct our steps on the path of peace ».

(Luke 1,67-79)

The silence of which Zacharias had been the victim because of his incredulity he is healed by the birth of his son. The trauma of the announcement deprives him of the word; the trauma of the child’s birth restores it to him.

Many times in life we ​​are in the same position as Zechariah. Many things that happen to us take away the words, the reasoning, the answers. We are paralyzed, unable to react. We can only wait, wait for something to change.

And sooner or later the Lord arranges things to lead us to find what we had lost. Rediscovering the word means rediscovering a meaning, a meaningful relationship with ourselves, with others, with God.

Finding the word again means rediscovering that communication that makes us go back to being in communion as well. Zacharias, like Mary, does not limit himself to singing his own joy, but senses that too his little story is part of a higher project, bigger. That son who came into the world is no ordinary man.

No son is an ordinary man, no daughter is an ordinary woman. They are always something unique, unrepeatable: “and you child will be called a prophet by the Most High because you will go before the Lord to prepare the way for him, to give his people the knowledge of salvation in the remission of their sins”.

Throughout his life John the Baptist will exercise this uniqueness of his. Everyone will perceive him as a bit “strange”, but he was only himself. And how many people will look for it, because someone who is basically himself is always attractive, with no other hypocrisy.