“And you, who are you? You say you’re Beyoncé”: big clash between Julien and Léa in Star Academy 2022!

It’s starting to heat up in the castle of the Star Academy 2022 ! This Thursday, October 24, 2022, viewers of the live stream broadcast on MyTF1 Max witnessed a big clash between Leah and Julian, the two students who have been the most talked about since the beginning of the adventure. As Julien headed for the kitchen, the one who is afraid of being taken for a plague became angry with him and indicated that she no longer wanted to speak to him.

“Who are you brother? You say you’re Beyoncé“

“Yesterday he was in his bubble, I come to him, he says to me: ‘I don’t want to talk for the moment’. But, who are you ?“, she explained in front of the other students. Words that did not please the former nominee at all, saved by the public. “And you, who are you brother? You say you’re Beyoncé“, he replied. Not touched at all, the candidate who was ready to leave the castle at the very beginning of the adventure added a layer: “And then I have the right?“

“Me, very cute, I come, I ask him ‘how are you Juju?’ like he was my little brother. ‘I don’t feel like talking right now’… It’s super demeaning“, she then clarified.

“You’re not fifteen!“

“You distort everything, whether it’s in the intonation in the lyrics, in fashion I’m a big sh*t and you’re the diva“, added Julien, before Léa justifies herself: “I said ‘but he is wicked at heart that one’. He said that in rebellious teen mode. Hello, you’re not fifteen!“… We can say that the atmosphere is tense!

Is war declared between the two students? Case to follow.