News

and Zahara steals her Oscar dress

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Angelina Jolie on the red carpet with her family: the actress chose the premiere of “Eternals” in Los Angeles for an outing with her five children with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh and Zahara accompanied mom to the El Capitan cinema to see her in the new blockbuster she stars in. The only one absent is the 17-year-old Pax, busy studying in distant shores.

PEOPLE

Photo

THE EVENING

The Rome Film Fest opens with Jessica Chastain. In…

ALICE IN THE CITY

Johnny Depp in Rome, the meeting with the fans sold out: in 4 …

THE CASE

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: after the divorce the dispute over business

Loading...
Advertisements

ROMAN HOLIDAYS

Angelina Jolie “bewitched” by the Colosseum

THE CURIOSITY’

Diet, Jennifer Aniston and the breathtaking body after 50 years: …

The Rome Film Fest opens with Jessica Chastain. Sergio Mattarella will also be in the room

The divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, online the podcast “Until an agreement do you part”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: after the divorce the dispute over business

And for the column the stars are like us, the daughter Zahara, 16, chose her look just by fishing in her mother’s wardrobe. Except that when your mother is called Angelina and she is a Hollywood star in her wardrobe you happen to find a dress sported on the night of the Oscars: the girl in fact “borrowed” the very Elie Saab dress used by her mother in 2014. The sparkling look was not (and has not) gone unnoticed. And if Mom’s legacy doesn’t just pass through the closet, we’re probably going to see Zahara a lot more often than usual.

Video


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

825
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
704
News

Cinema, all films out in October
657
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
599
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
547
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
488
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
483
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
445
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
405
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
342
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top