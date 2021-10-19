and Zahara steals her Oscar dress

Angelina Jolie on the red carpet with her family: the actress chose the premiere of “Eternals” in Los Angeles for an outing with her five children with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh and Zahara accompanied mom to the El Capitan cinema to see her in the new blockbuster she stars in. The only one absent is the 17-year-old Pax, busy studying in distant shores.

And for the column the stars are like us, the daughter Zahara, 16, chose her look just by fishing in her mother’s wardrobe. Except that when your mother is called Angelina and she is a Hollywood star in her wardrobe you happen to find a dress sported on the night of the Oscars: the girl in fact “borrowed” the very Elie Saab dress used by her mother in 2014. The sparkling look was not (and has not) gone unnoticed. And if Mom’s legacy doesn’t just pass through the closet, we’re probably going to see Zahara a lot more often than usual.