Andalusia launches the training program in Precision Medicine

DAILYPHARMA | 02.18.2022 – 18:12

The Andalusian Program for Training in Precision Medicine (PANMEP), has held its inaugural conference this Friday, at the clinical simulation center of the Fundación Progreso y Salud in Granada. The program was born with the aim of “promoting precision medicine, also called personalized medicine, and implementing it with full guarantees of success”, according to the Ministry of Health and Families.

The inaugural table was led by the general secretary of R&D&i in Health, Isaac Tunisia, accompanied by the rector of the International University of Andalusia, José Ignacio García, the rector of the University of Granada, Pilar Aranda, the director of the Andalusian School of Public Health, Blanca Fernández-Capel, and the coordinator of the training program and scientific director of the Liquid Biopsy and Cancer Interception group at the GENyO center, María José Serrano.

In the welcome of the conference ‘Personalized and Precision Medicine. Challenges and perspectives for the health systems of the 21st century’, Tunisia has outlined the strategic lines of this program, aimed at improving the skills of professionals from different specialties ranging from Oncology, Surgery or Pathology. Likewise, Tunisia has highlighted the clinical application of precision medicine in Andalusian public health, which has led to a personalized approach to different pathologies in their diagnosis and treatment and which has reference professionals in the health and research centers of the community .

The general secretary of R&D&i in Health has stressed the importance of precision medicine for the Andalusian government, which is why precision medicine is explicitly included in the new Strategy for R&D&i in Health 2020 -2023.

The Andalusian Program in Personalized and Precision Medicine (Panmep), aimed at 23 professionals, has the technical and methodological support of the IAVANTE line of the Progreso y Salud Foundation. It takes place over 149 teaching hours, of which more than 80 are face-to-face, coordinated by professionals with outstanding experience in the field such as Enrique de Álava, Joaquín Dopazo, Mª José Serrano, Mª José Sánchez and Manuel Romero-Gómez, and leading teachers in this field such as Mª Dolores Giráldez, David Vicente or Juan de la Haba, among others. This training will include practices in a real environment. The other 63 hours of the program, in which the pharmaceutical company Janssen collaborates, will be taught online.