Ander Herrera believes Lionel Messi will be better next season

Photo of James James42 mins ago
Double scorer this Saturday against Montpellier, Lionel Messi played one of his best games in the Parisian jersey against the Héraultais. His partner Ander Herrera, starter against MHSC, believes that the Argentinian genius has performed well and he assures him, the Pulga will be even better next season:“I think he had some very good matches here. He hit the posts eight, nine times (10 posts, editor’s note). We often talk about the goals he scores, but he makes the team play. We have the feeling that when we are in a hurry, we give him the ball and he has the ability to calm things down. Today, it is true that he scored two goals and that he played very well. We are very optimistic after a season of adaptation for him. We are going to see the best Messi next season.”

The Spaniard, who is enjoying every moment alongside the best player in history, explains that you have to be lenient after Messi’s life change: “It’s a pleasure to play with him and to train with him. It’s incredible (…) We also have to accept that after 20-25 years in Barcelona, ​​it’s not easy to change club and country. I’ve already done it. It’s not easy to change your habits every day. I think he did well during his adaptation season. But, we are very optimistic with him for the next season. He is an incredible and very humble player. He likes to work every day, to enjoy the training and the players in Paris. We are very lucky to have him here in Paris and in France.”

