Anders Breivik, the neo-Nazi responsible for the Utoya massacre remains in prison: “He could repeat terrorist attacks”

Anders Behring Breivik stay in jail. The person responsible for the bloodiest massacre in Norway since the Second World War he had asked for the conditional liberty after ten in prison: he had presented himself before the judges with the outstretched arm in the Nazi salute and no sign of remorse for the 77 people killed between Oslo and the island of Utoya, where dozens of young Labor had gathered. The Telemark court, in the south-east of the Scandinavian country, explained that “There is a clear risk that repeat the behaviors that led to the terrorist attacks of 22 July 2011 ″. A decision in line with the request of the prosecutor and substantially awaited in the light of the psychiatrist’s expertise who for years observed him in detention, Randi Rosenqvist. “I believe the diagnosis for Breivik remains the same. The risk of future violent acts has not changed compared to 2012 and 2013, when I wrote my first assessment, “said the expert, according to which the far-right terrorist suffers from” asocial, histrionic and narcissistic “personality disorders .

The multiple murderer was sentenced in 2012 to 21 years in prison: the maximum penalty provided for by the Norwegian system, which could however be extended if at its expiry the offender is still considered socially dangerous. Breivik had taken advantage of the opportunity provided by the law to return to display his neo-Nazi delusions in public. From the prison gymnasium of Skien, where he is detained and where for security reasons the hearing was held, he had displayed three signs – in his hand, on the suit jacket and on a 24 hour – with the same writing in English: “Cease your genocide I count our white nations “. His lawyer Oystein Storrvik he made it known that his client intends to appeal to ask to be released again and to present another one against his conditions of detention in almost total isolation.

It was the July 22, 2011 when Breivik first detonated a bomb near the government headquarters in Oslo, killing eight people, and then exterminated another 69, mostly teenagers, by opening fire disguised as a police officer on the young Labor summer camp on Utoya Island , guilty in its distorted view of having embraced multiculturalism. The massacre, now 42, he never regretted it, while arguing that violence is now part of his past. From prison, where he lives in three cells with TV and DVDs, video games and a typewriter, over the years he has only admitted that he had been “radicalized” by third parties and that he was a puppet in the hands of the neo-Nazi movement Sangue & Honor, to which he accused the real responsibility of the attacks.

If the chances of his release have always appeared low, survivors and relatives of the victims had expressed fears of new provocations, which then occurred: “Breivik should not go on TV not because it is scandalous or painful, but because it is the symbol of an extreme right that has already inspired several other mass killings, ”the survivor tweeted Elin L’Estrange. A risk of emulation witnessed by what happened a Christchurchin New Zealand: Brenton Tarrant, who on March 15, 2019 killed 51 people by shooting wildly in a mosque and an Islamic center during the Friday of Muslim prayer, then saying that he was partly inspired by the author of the Utoya massacre .