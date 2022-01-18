Anders Breivik, the terrorist of the Utoya massacre asks for parole. Judge’s decision on Thursday

Anders Behring Breivik, the far-right Norwegian terrorist who killed 77 people in 2011 Oslo And Utoya, will ask the judge there parole. The application will be presented via video link from the prison gymnasium of Skien, where the extremist is serving his sentence a 21 years in prison, the maximum penalty detainee admitted in Norway. “As in any other rule of law, a detainee has the right to request parole and Breivik has decided to use it,” explained the lawyer. Oystein Storrvik.

The judge has until Thursday 20 to evaluate the request, which according to observers will not be successful, also because Breivik has repeatedly shown that not having repented of the gesture he made. Two months ago he had sent to the survivors and at families of the victims of Utoya letters in which he praises al white power.

The July 22, 2011 Breivik was it dressed as a policeman and he had done fire on the youth of summer camping of the Labor Party, killing 69. Then he had gone to Oslo, where he had detonated a bomb at the Regjeringskvartalet, the headquarters of the government, killing eight people. In 2012 he was sentenced by the Oslo court to 21 years in prison. From that moment Breivik has often been talked about: from hunger strikes for the too old Playstation to Nazi greetings in court up to asking for parole by threatening to denounce Norway for the conditions of the prison or persecute with letters from prison the relatives of the vititme.