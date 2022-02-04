Andersinho Marques (Mediaset) on TN: “Bremer wants a qualitative leap”

Exclusively on Toro News the words of the Mediaset journalist who has been following Bremer for a long time, following him with great attention

“I think the renewal was the right thing to do: Toro has done a lot for Gleison’s growth and he is also giving a lot to the team. Let’s say that both the club and the player come out well from this story.”: this is how Andersinho expresses himself on the microphones of Toro News MarquesBrazilian journalist who knows Torino defender Gleison very well Bremer, following him for a long time. Marques, however, has no doubts about one fact: the renewal of Bremer until 2024 is only one stage, because the player “he really wants to make the leap “. The appearance, in fact, is not surprising. Bremer had already declared last summer that he hopes to play shortly in a team that plays in the Champions League, and the president Urbano Cairo has confirmed this. His performance in 2021/2022 is there for all to see: the Brazilian has become one of the strongest and most complete defenders in Serie A and many teams, not only Italian but also and perhaps above all foreign, are looking with interest at the 1997 class. On Twitter, Andersinho said he was confident: “Bremer signs the renewal with Turin and will be sold in the summer”.

#Bremer renovou com o #Torino e no próximo mercado vai ser vendido 😉 — Andersinho Marques (@Andersinho_ITA) February 2, 2022

WILL’ – Marques, Mediaset journalist, adds in this regard: “He really wants to play at the highest European levels! For me Bremer is a top player who can play in any big European”. But Marques, who on more than one occasion interviewed his young compatriot, specifies: “However, I really don’t know which destination he prefers. In fact, I can’t tell.”. Bremer’s prospects, therefore, appear not only to Marques but a little to all the professionals far from Turin. Meanwhile, the facts show that cas an act of gratitude towards the grenade clubthe defender has decided to extend the contract, giving power on the market to Urbano Cairo’s club that if he were to sell Bremer, he could not sell him off and could actually monetize a lot of money.

NATIONAL – Also in a major Brazilian national key, Marques states: “I wish him and I sincerely hope so. In Brazil I always talk about Gleison. I cannot do otherwise: it is not easy to be the best Serie A defender in the last two championships. By the way, he is one of the best defenders in Europe. For me it would be to be called with the National A of Brazil, as one of the four central “. Taking a step back and returning to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which took place a year late in August 2021, Marques talks about Bremer’s non-participation. “I think there is a lot of conflict of interest in our youth team and I think that’s why Bremer has decided not to take part in the Olympic expedition” points out. However, he will have a chance to make up for himself if he continues to express himself on this level.

February 4, 2022 (change February 4, 2022 | 09:03)

