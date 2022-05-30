Andie MacDowell’s rhinestone-rimmed eyes dazzle on Cannes Film Festival’s final stair climb

The 64-year-old actress sported a flamboyant eye make-up that captured all eyes at the closing ceremony of the Cannes festival.

Andie MacDowell has continued to stand out at the Cannes Film Festival. After creating the buzz by showing off her spectacular gray hair on the red carpet in 2021, the L’Oréal Paris muse caused a sensation again this year thanks to her beauty treatment. This time, it was her eye makeup that caught the eye of the public.

Indeed, during the closing ceremony of the festival, this Saturday, May 28, an emerald pencil line highlighted her eyes, also bordered by a line of rhinestones of the same color.

Andie MacDowell at the Cannes Film Festival, May 28, 2022. David Niviere/ABACA

In addition to the gold blush that brightened her lids, Andie MacDowell sported a bold, ornate touch under each eye that made her iris sparkle. A work that seems straight out of the series Euphoria, and that we owe to Val Garland, British make-up artist renowned in the beauty industry and artistic director of L’Oréal Paris. The rest of the actress’ makeup was relatively nude, with simple blush on her cheeks and metallic-finish lipstick.

The Accessorized Face Trend

Andie MacDowell confirms a key make-up trend for 2022: skin jewelry that accessorizes the face. Spotted both on fashion shows (at Gucci, Fendi Haute Couture, Etro, Simone Rocha…) and among the stars (Dua Lipa, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid…), these facial gems invite themselves around the eyes, mouth or cheekbones. A new way to boost your make-up that is not only reserved for Generation Z, as proven by the actress.