Andie McDowell and risky makeup from the 60s

For years she has become a leader of the most avant-garde aging. She a Hollywood star from her youth, Andie McDowell has not given in to the pressure of an industry that ‘punishes’ women for the mere fact of their birthday. Hence, for some time now, her gray hair and her outfits have drawn powerful attention for being a cry of rebellion against the machinery of labels and tradition.

Now, and to also demonstrate that makeup does not understand age, Andie has walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival at its closing ceremony with a fantasy make-up in green color that coordinated sublimely with her gala dress.

Fashion-forward disco makeup that is a very powerful wake-up call on how women, regardless of their age, can embrace and champion any trend. Even this one that would not be surprising if it was worn by, for example, Cara Delevingne. Because makeup shouldn’t be old. a styling beauty who coordinated with collected that showed his gray hair.

In an interview granted last year to S Moda magazine, the actress spoke naturally and honestly about why she had decided to stop hiding her gray hair: “My gray hair is a demonstration of power. I think the age on my face no longer matched my hair. Somehow, I feel like I look younger now because it looks more natural. It’s not like I’m trying to hide anything.”

In fact, on the same red carpet, only a day before, we could see Andie share confidences with Helen Mirren who, at 76 years old, showed us that XL hair is also flattering.

An example of empowerment and sisterhood that is so necessary today in Hollywood and in the world. even the designer Victoria Beckham recently spoke publicly about how the concept of a ‘thin’ woman had evolved towards a current of acceptance of the female figure, whatever it may be. A speech that has also been joined by other celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria or Sofía Vergara.

