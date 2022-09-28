‘Andor’, a brilliant series, whether or not from the Star Wars universe

The success of rogue one (2016) led to Disney to quickly announce a series starring Cassian Andor (diego moon). A fiction that has been long in coming and that arrives this Wednesday with the same and recognizable tone of the entire saga starwars but with a darker and more convoluted story.

Because although it is quite evident with the presence of the imperial troops and the mention of the rebel alliance that we are before a series of the universe starwarsit does not have the most characteristic elements of the saga, such as the Jedi, the laser swords or the omnipresent Luke Skywalker.

It is a series about the origins of a single character, which at the same time serves to recount the beginnings of those rebels who have starred in the three film trilogies. And it does so with a thriller perspective rather than an adventure one.

With dark, rainy scenes, in which you can barely see the faces of the good guys in history, in contrast to the bright imperial world of the bad guys. The creator of the series, Tony Gilroy it plays with clichés and uses them to its advantage to develop great fiction that can work as part of Star Wars or independently of the galactic saga.

Gilroy has also managed to handle the fact that fans of the saga already know the fate of the protagonist, because the series, which premieres this Wednesday on Disney +, is a prequel to rogue onea film that ends with the death of Andor and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) in one of those stories of sacrifices so common in Star Wars.

So Gilroy sets Andor five years before Rogue One and focuses on the pilot’s origins – with flashbacks to his childhood in a jungle community – and how he joins the Rebel Alliance trying to take down the Empire.

The first four episodes of the series show an Andor who is more of a petty criminal than a resistance hero. . And its transformation is precisely what television fiction focuses on.

Along with Luna, a handful of interesting interpreters, such as the Swedish Stellan Skarsgård (as brilliant as usual), who is his mentor in the rebel world; Adriana Arjona (daughter of singer Ricardo Arjona), who plays Bix Caleen, a brave friend of the protagonist; Genevieve O’Reillyas the Imperial senator and spy Mon Mothma, or Denise Goughthe Empire agent Dedra Meero.





Where each of these characters is going and the weight they will have in the plot of the 12 episodes that make up the first season, remains to be seen. The only sure thing is that Andor will appear in each of them and in the second season, already confirmed by Disney, in which Skarsgard will also be.

For now we are left with this first season, in which the absolute protagonist is Andorsurrounded by dozens, if not hundreds, of characters, although none with the weight of Felicity Jones in rogue one.

The balance in the couple of the Mexican and the British was the basis of the success of rogue onesomething very different in Andor, where Luna changes companions as the action requires.

An action that gives few moments of respite, something usual in the works of Gilroy, director of Michael Clayton, duplicity Y The Bourne Legacy.

Technically impeccable and with visually brilliant scenes, this Wednesday you can see the first three chapters of the 12 that this first season consists of and starting next week one every seven days.

And considering that the second season begins shooting in November, it is clear that Disney has great confidence in a series with which it seeks to repeat the success of The Mandalorianwhich is already preparing its third installment.

Until now, The Mandalorianstarring the Chilean Peter Pascalis the Star Wars series that has performed best on Disney’s television platform, according to a study by the consulting firm Nielsen.

Neither boba fett book neither Obi-Wan Kenobi They have managed to penetrate Star Wars fans as Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian have done.





Now it’s the turn of Cassian Andor in a prequel to the prequel that was Rogue One, which served as a union between the first two trilogies of the saga and which told how the rebels had seized the plans that allowed them to end the Star of deathin that first film that in 1977 began a saga that is still just as alive 45 years later.

