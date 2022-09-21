“Andor”, a brilliant series, whether or not from the Star Wars universe

Madrid, Sep 21 (EFE).- The success of “Rogue One” (2016) led Disney to quickly announce a series starring Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). A fiction that has been long in coming and that arrives this Wednesday with the same and recognizable tone of the entire Star Wars saga but with a darker and more convoluted story.

Because although it is quite evident with the presence of the imperial troops and the mention of the Rebel Alliance that we are facing a series from the Star Wars universe, it does not have the most characteristic elements of the saga, such as the Jedi, the laser swords or the omnipresent Luke Skywalker.

It is a series about the origins of a single character, which at the same time serves to recount the beginnings of those rebels who have starred in the three film trilogies. And it does so with a thriller perspective rather than an adventure one.

With dark, rainy scenes, in which you can barely see the faces of the good guys in history, in contrast to the bright imperial world of the bad guys. Series creator Tony Gilroy plays with clichés and uses them to his advantage to develop great fiction that can work as part of Star Wars or independently of the galactic saga.

Gilroy has also managed to handle the fact that fans of the saga already know the fate of the protagonist, because the series, which premieres this Wednesday on Disney +, is a prequel to “Rogue One”, a film that ends with Andor’s death. and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) in one of those stories of sacrifices so common in Star Wars.

So Gilroy sets “Andor” five years before “Rogue One” and focuses on the pilot’s origins – with flashbacks to his childhood in a jungle community – and how he joins the Rebel Alliance trying to take down the Rogue One. Empire.

The first four episodes of the series, released to the press, show an Andor who is more of a petty criminal than a resistance hero. And his transformation is precisely what television fiction focuses on.

Alongside Luna, a handful of interesting interpreters, like the Swedish Stellan Skarsgard (as brilliant as usual), who is her mentor in the rebel world; Adria Arjona (daughter of singer Ricardo Arjona), who plays Bix Caleen, a brave friend of the protagonist; Genevieve O’Reilly as Imperial Senator and spy Mon Mothma, or Denise Gough as Empire agent Dedra Meero.

Where each of these characters is going and the weight they will have in the plot of the 12 episodes that make up the first season, remains to be seen. The only sure thing is that Andor will appear in each of them and in the second season, already confirmed by Disney, in which Skarsgard will also be.

For now we are left with this first season, in which the absolute protagonist is Andor, surrounded by dozens, if not hundreds, of characters, although none with the weight of Felicity Jones in “Rogue One”.

The balance between the couple between the Mexican and the British was the basis for the success of “Rogue One”, something very different in “Andor”, where Luna changes partners as the action requires.

An action that gives few moments of respite, something common in the works of Gilroy, director of “Michael Clayton”, “Duplicity” and “The Bourne Legacy”.

Technically impeccable and with visually brilliant scenes, this Wednesday you can see the first three chapters of the 12 that this first season consists of and from next week one every seven days.

And considering that the second season begins shooting in November, it is clear that Disney has great confidence in a series with which it seeks to repeat the success of “The Mandalorian”, which is already preparing its third installment.

Until now, “The Mandalorian”, starring the Chilean Pedro Pascal, is the Star Wars series that has performed best on Disney’s television platform, according to a study by the consulting firm Nielsen.

Neither “The Book of Boba Fett” nor “Obi-Wan Kenobi” have managed to penetrate Star Wars fans like Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian have.

Now it is Cassian Andor’s turn in a prequel to the prequel that was “Rogue One”, which served as a union between the first two trilogies of the saga and which told how the rebels had seized the plans that allowed them to end the Death Star, in that first film that in 1977 began a saga that is still just as alive 45 years later. Alicia Garcia de Francisco