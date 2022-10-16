“Andor”, a story that feels and doesn’t feel like Star Wars – Ramona

On September 21, 2022, “Andor” premiered on the Disney Plus streaming platform. It is a series set in the Star Wars universe and that works as a prequel to another work from 2016. With its first five episodes presented together, we find ourselves before a very promising product.

In 2018, it was revealed that Disney was working on several series set in the Star Wars universe that would premiere on its brand new streaming platform. In November of the same year, it was confirmed that one of those series would star Cassian Andor, a character played by Diego Luna who first appeared in the 2016 film “Rogue One,” starring Felicity Jones.

With the success of the first season of “The Mandalorian” in 2019 and the announcement of other more striking series for Star Wars fans such as “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, the prequel story of Cassian Andor remained in the background.

To understand this new installment, it is essential to know the film that connects directly with it: “Rogue One”. This film is located chronologically just before the film that started a whole cultural phenomenon: “Star Wars”, later titled “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope”. “Rogue One” tells the story of the squad, of which Cassian Andor is a part, in charge of locating and stealing the plans for the famous Death Star so that the rebellion can discover its weak point and destroy it. This covered a famous script hole from Episode IV.

“Andor” is set chronologically five years before these events and tells the story of how Cassian, again played by Diego Luna, was recruited by the Rebel Alliance to act as a spy, saboteur and assassin against the authoritarian Galactic Empire. From the first episode, the series feels like something innovative and a fresh air for the saga. The setting and theme feel like something truly set within the Star Wars universe. But at the same time, it feels like something completely new. The first few minutes give the impression that we are in a Blade Runner movie, since the music and settings seem to be a tribute to that film now considered cult. At the same time, the story is quite a bit more adult than one would expect from a story set in this universe. In addition, the introduction ends in a very dark moment that takes the viewer by surprise.

The showrunner of the series, Stephen Schiff, promised that this product would be a spy thriller within the Star Wars universe. And the first three episodes released in conjunction as a pilot attest to that. Each episode of this intro can be a bit slow. That is why perhaps they decided to release the aforementioned three episodes together, since they also work better when viewed in a row as if it were a movie of just over an hour and a half. However, the courteous does not take away from the brave, since these chapters have an excellent quality both in direction and in photography and a soundtrack that lingers in the mind along with well-constructed characters.

With seven episodes still to go, “Andor” promises to be one of the best Star Wars series and deserves to be enjoyed by both the most devoted fans and the most casual. This is certainly a welcome surprise for a galaxy far, far away.

The author is a member of the Laboratory of Journalism of the Social Communication career of the UCB of Cochabamba