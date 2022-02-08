Andor, already in preparation for the second season

It was 2016 when Rogue One: A Star Wars Story gave fans a little confidence about the future of the saga and this despite, or perhaps thanks to the fact that, spoiler alert, all the protagonists died. Of course, the trust might not have lasted long, but at least Cassian Andor (Diego luna), one of the two main protagonists (along with Jyn Erso, aka Felicity Jones) found himself with a second chance to tell her story with Star Wars: Andor.

It was February 2018 when the then CEO of Disney Bob Iger announced the realization of some series dedicated to the galaxy of Star Wars and in November of the same year he revealed that one of these would indeed be Star Wars: Andor. The series, set five years before the events of Rogue One (it would have been a bit difficult later) was described as a high-action spy story about Cassian’s debut as a resistance spy. Tony Gilroy, former screenwriter of the Jason Bourne saga (and director and screenwriter of the remarkable Michael Clayton with George Clooney, 2007), but above all, author of the complete re-shooting and also rewriting of the ending of Rogue Oneas well as director of all the variations that made the film what we know.

The shooting of the series, which also sees Adria Arjona among the protagonists (Good Omens, Morbius with Jared Leto) demanded more than usual in part as the first season would consist of twelve episodes, but mostly because compared to The Mandalorian And The Book of Boba Fett, the huge digital screen The Volume would not have been used, but it would have been shot completely on location in England and probably in the soundstages of Pinewood Studios in London, where Disney has now taken up a permanent plant. Then in the weekend just ended, one of the protagonists, Stellan Skarsgård (the saga of Thor) during an interview with the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter (later translated into English by The Direct) revealed the following

We will start Dunes 2 in July. And then, in the fall, it will be the time of the second season of Star Wars: Andor.

At last year’s Disney + Day, the streaming channel stated that the first season of Star Wars: Andor it would arrive during the summer of this year, in this case placing it almost immediately after Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi expected in May, not counting season three of The Mandalorianwhich according to what reported by The Hollywood Reporteris expected to arrive at some indefinite point this year, making 2022 decidedly the year of Star Wars streaming. We will keep you updated on the news from the galaxy far away and then who knows, it might even be time for Jyn Erso.