Andor and everything you must see before to understand.

This series takes place a few years before the events of To NewHope, and this means that what happens here is happening at the same time as the events of Andor, although we don’t know if the stories are going to cross in any way, at least not in the first season.

Rebels focuses on a group of rebels who decide to fight against the Empire, which is still on the hunt for the Jedi that remain, and Andor could move in that direction eventually, because he needs to end that run-in with Jyn Erso that leads him to steal the Death Star plans.

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Disney+

This series takes place when Luke and Leia are children, which means that the events of this story could certainly have marked Cassian Andor’s childhood as well. Ador probably witnessed the hunt for the Jedi and all the damage the Empire caused, and it could be this that inspires him to become the rebel we already know.

The Bad Batch – Disney+

This is another one of the animated series worth watching, for the same reason as Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series shows different events that had a great impact on the galaxy and the lives of all its inhabitants, and that includes Cassian Andor.

The series actually follows a group of “defective” clones who go against the Empire’s orders, but it takes place in the context of Cassian’s childhood, when his family joined the Separatists.