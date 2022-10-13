Andor and the tragic connection of his sixth episode with a certain scene from Rogue One

Yesterday we reached the halfway point of the first season of Andor, the new series of starwars for Disney Plus that immerses us in the years before the Battle of Yavin and the destruction of Star of death.

Diego Luna returns to his role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, where he debuted as Cassian Andora ruthless intelligence agent of the rebel alliance which shows that on both sides of the conflict there are people of gray morality.

As expected, Andor and Rogue One have many points in common, but the sixth episode, entitled The Eye, has left one of those thought to shake the heart of the fans.

Cassian Andor’s series has brought out his ability to kill characters who have accompanied the protagonist embodied by diego moon. Among the most painful of the episode, we have Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther),

The tragic connection between Andor and Rogue One

Nemik is crushed by part of the cargo of Imperial credits with which Cassian escapes, Vel Sartha, Arvel Skeen and the same. As he is the only one who can help them navigate through El Ojo, Vel plugs in a kind of adrenaline that makes him feel like a motorcycle, aware that soon after, he will die.

As Nemik guides Cassian Andor, who was piloting the transport, he repeats the word “goes up» (climb in English), something that has slapped many fans back to the moment in Rogue One when K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) sacrifices himself so that Andor and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) escape with the plans for the Death Star.

#andor spoilers

–

The last words spoken to Cassian by K2-SO and Nemik – “climbing” pic.twitter.com/D4WpAIBSMP — shazil (@iriziaralanii) October 12, 2022

We do not know if this is a coincidence or if the team of Tony Gilroy has wanted to give a nod to K-2SO, despite the fact that he has not yet met Cassian in the series.

Andor has completed its second block of three episodes, but the Empire is beginning to wake up to the increasingly organized threat of the Rebels. How many allies will Cassian lose in the Disney Plus series?