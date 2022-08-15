Andor: Creator Says Series Is About ‘Ordinary People’ From Star Wars

Andor, spin-off of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% is finally coming to Disney Plus on September 21st, and Star Wars fans are already more than ready to enjoy the show. After the spectacular closing of the season that Obi-Wan Kenobi – 95% delivered to fans by the end of June, Andor is already revving up to bring audiences a new story from the galaxy far, far away, continuing the expansion of Lucasfilm’s popular franchise.

Although the public is aware of the fatal fate of Captain Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), as they saw him die in Rogue One Together with soldier Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), there is still a lot to tell about his life before the spectacular theft of the Death Star plans. Andor will explore the years before the death of the protagonist and will deliver an exceptional story centered on the “ordinary” people of the Star Wars universe.

The fact that fans know how Andor’s life ended has given some creative freedom to show creator Tony Gilroy and the rest of the creative team, as it gave them the opportunity to focus on the people who worked so hard to build the rebellion In a recent interview with Empire (via comicbook.com), talking about the history of the series, Gilroy he said that “ordinary” people within the Star Wars universe will ultimately be in the spotlight. The filmmaker explained the following:

But our show is about ordinary people. They are behind the scenes, they are going to build the road to revolution. We’re really in the kitchen with these people, our people are doing dishes, so the canon could be happening offstage, but what’s going on? for them it is something completely different. Every day, our aspiration in every department, in every costume, every weapon and every sideburn is always how to make it come true.

In addition to putting “common” people at the center, Andor it also aims to show different angles of the history of well-known characters, as well as the rebellion. Mon Mothma is one of the characters that will receive special attention, according to Gilroy:

Our goal is to have as many varieties as possible, and Mon Mothma has her own rebellion. People will find out a lot more about that as the show goes on, because there are some really interesting things that we’re going to say. about her. Not that we’re flipping canon or anything, we’re just going to tell you that, wow, you had no idea what some people were actually doing, and maybe you don’t understand why they’re doing it.

In a past interview with den of geek (via comicbook.com), diego moon revealed that he worked hard together with the show’s creators to develop his character’s backstory. Likewise, the actor revealed to the media that working side by side with Tony Gilroy and the writing team was a unique experience, something similar to telling someone your dreams and having them become the reality of the character.

