Andor: Showrunner reveals that the 2 seasons of the series will be set in 5 years

Although Darth Vader and the Skywalkers are still the great pillars of Star Wars, this universe has shown that it can have other equally interesting stories. In fact, after the conflicts generated by the most recent trilogy, many fans ask that the creators put a distance to focus on other characters and other narrative arcs. This is why Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% was so well received by the public and the critics, because although it was already known more or less how everything would end, it presented us with new protagonists who won the affection of the people, including Andor, who will soon premiere his own series and which more details have already been revealed.

Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, is an expert pilot and captain associated with the Rebel Alliance, a group that seeks to oppose the control of the Galactic Empire. In rogue one He joins forces with Jyn (Felicity Jones) to steal the plans for the infamous Death Star, a weapon that can easily destroy an entire planet. Star Wars fans know that this process is very important to the development of the story of the original trilogy, but the prequel did not fail to surprise viewers. Of course, the resolution meant the end of these interesting characters as well, but the company found a rather interesting way to bring them back on board.

Now that the world of Star Wars is more alive than ever thanks to the exclusive series of Disney +, a prequel focused on Andor it’s great for establishing more about the rebels, how they were organized in the first place, and what events they were more involved in than is known. This new prequel series hopes to captivate with this story that promises not to be filler and will give fans interesting information about this group that was formed when the Empire was at its height.

After what was seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi – 95% series Andor It will take us to another part of the universe to show that the forces of good do not depend solely on the Jedi and their reputation. Tony Gilroy, screenwriter for rogue one, now returns as showrunner with a two-season plan spanning five years of Rebel history. The idea sounds ambitious but fans should not fear, because the production company approved the two seasons for a long time, so they worked from the beginning knowing the exact moment in which the series will end.

In interview with Empire Magazine, Gilroy revealed that each season will have 12 episodes and the total story will span five years. The first season will only show one year and the other four will be left for the second. The screenwriter explained:

The scale of the series is huge. Directors work in blocks of three episodes, so we did four blocks [en la temporada 1] three episodes each. We looked at it and said, ‘Wow, that would be really interesting if we went back and used each block to represent a year.’ We will get closer a year with each block. From a narrative standpoint, it’s really exciting to be able to work on something where you first show on a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and then skip a year.

diego moonwho really wanted to return as Andor, explained that the series will focus more on the personal development of the protagonist, something that will feed the affection of the fans, who already know exactly what happens with his character:

It’s really amazing to start a series where it’s not about where we can end up; it’s about, how did we end up there?

the series of Andor It will feature the return of some characters, such as Mon Mothma, played by Genevieve O’Reilly, and Saw Gerrera, played by Forest Whitaker. Similarly, it will also introduce us to new allies and villains with actors like Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona and Fiona Shaw. The first two chapters of Andor will premiere on Disney+ on August 31 and will continue week after week until November, while the team is already preparing everything for the second season that will end shortly before the events of rogue one.

