Andor, the new Star Wars series made by a non-fan of the saga

Ever since Disney acquired Lucasfilm for $4bn in 2012, it has been putting the pedal to the metal on its IPs, especially Star Wars. In a week the Willow series will be released on Disney+ and next year the fifth and supposedly last Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford, but it is the universe created by George Lucas in 1977 that has been the focus of the studio’s attention in the cinema at the beginning of acquisition and, now, on your platform.

Three new movies that follow the main plot line and two prequels, Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story have been presented on the big screen. Solo, which tells the life of a young Han, how he meets Chewbacca and his adventures before his involvement with the rebellion had a complicated shoot.

Within weeks of filming beginning, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller (of The LEGO Movie and producers of Into the Spiderverse) were fired for reasons that remain unclear. Rumors at the time said that the actors’ relaxed, improvisational style did not sit well with Kathleen Kennedy, a former Lucasfilm producer and now company boss. The truth is that the off-road director Ron Howard was called in an emergency so that he throws overboard what was done by the pair of previous directors and film almost everything again.

The result was not what was expected: a Star Wars adventure, yes, but uninspired and mechanical, impersonal, released in 2018. The collection was the lowest of all the films in the franchise and sealed its fate on the big screen. From that moment there were no new films and the various ones announced as Rogue Squadron for 2023 and directed by Patty Jenkins (both Wonder Women for DC) were removed from the release calendar.

Two years earlier, in 2016, Rogue One, the film about how the rebellion seizes the Death Star plans that kicks off the first 1977 film, seemed to suffer the same fate as Just Some Time Later. Director Gareth Edwards (Godzilla) was unable to finish filming and was replaced by Tony Gilroy, a well-known writer who was encouraged to direct the business drama Michael Clayton with George Clooney. Gilroy reshot several scenes and added the now neoclassical ending of Darth Vader in assassin mode aboard the rebel ship that ties directly into the opening scene of the original Star Wars.

Rogue One features a band of rebels led by Cassian Andor (Mexican Diego Luna) and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), the daughter of the architect of the Death Star, tasked with stealing plans for an Imperial fortress. Despite Edwards’s replacement and Gilroy’s retakes, Rogue One was not only a box office success but is considered the best film of Disney’s new management, even beating the new main trilogy which had its various problems as well and Gives for a separate and more extensive note.

The truth is that when the series The Mandalorian premieres on the Disney + platform and is a success, turning Baby Yoda into an immediate merchandising item, Lucasfilm began to look favorably on transferring the Star Wars universe from the wounded big screen by Solo to television. The second season of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi have so far been the series released alongside Andor, available since last week on Disney+.

What differentiates Andor from the rest are two substantial components that may not be detected a priori but that make the series stand out from its three predecessors. First, the technical difference that results in aesthetics: the three predecessor series were filmed in a studio in Los Angeles using virtual set technology called StageCraft and created by ILM (you can read the note on the documentary Light & Magic in this same newspaper about deeper analysis). Andor was filmed in London at Pinewood Studios (as was the original) with real sets. The difference is noticeable: the buildings are real, tactile. It is not a big digital canvas but something with volume that really exists. In addition, when filming in England, the production used actors from that country, making the secondary have a British accent, which also brings it closer to the tone of Episode IV filmed there.

The other big difference is that showrunner Tony Gilroy, who comes from Rogue One (he seems to have made a good impression how he handled the final product after Edwards), is a writer who doesn’t come from the Star Wars universe, but from more mature works and not from the Star Wars universe. is a fan of Star Wars. Not like Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, in charge of the other series except for Obi-Wan, who are fans; even the latter has been making animated series like Clone Wars for several years.

In The Hollywood Reporter, Gilroy commented on his approach to Andor: It’s really fascinating. We have this experience all the time: in every department people come and because they know it’s Star Wars, they change their behavior, their attitude. An actor comes from working with Ken Loach or similar and when they put on the costume of the Star Wars character, suddenly this great actor begins to act differently. And I tell him: ‘Wait, no. do your thing You’re here because I want you to be real. That is testament to the power of Star Wars. It gets into people’s heads and wanting to change lanes and doing it another way takes a bit of effort.

Andor takes place five years before Rogue One and Episode IV and follows the life of the character of Diego Luna, from a small-time thief to his destiny to be a key player in the rebellion. Thought for two seasons of twelve episodes each, the aforementioned differences added to the fact that Girloy is focused on telling a film-style espionage story of the resistance during World War II, make it immediately different from its predecessor. In addition, the showrunner, who wrote and directed a couple of chapters, describes the marginal Star Wars world, that of people who never come across a Jedi or Darth Vader around the corner as happens in the movies and in the series. . Here the rebellion are scattered groups whose missions are concise and small, not large-scale. Heiress to the spies of the cinema of the ’40s, Gilroy puts a new spin on a story that does not involve the characters we all know. She does the Star Wars fan good with a product made by a non-fan.