“Andor”, the spin-off series of “Star Wars”, releases a new poster less than a month after its premiere

This is what a revolution looks like.

For those lovers of starwars every time the wait is less to see the first season of the series Andorproduction that is derived from the 2016 film, rogueone, and that three weeks after its premiere, it has just revealed a new art of the television project created by Tony Gilroy.

Disney+has revealed a new poster for this show that will hit the platform on September 21st and in this you can see the entire cast, both old and new figures of the franchise. The image is a kind of collage in which most of the characters of this show are mixed and in the background there is a city covered in smoke, while the ships fly over Imperial Star Destroyers Y Tie Fighters.

The poster presents the most important characters of the series in a single image. (DisneyPlus)

Undoubtedly, the character that has the greatest presence and prominence in this art is that of Cassian Andorwho has the main role in the story and is played by the Mexican actor diego moon, whose first foray into the universe starwars it was in rogue one.

The poster also features the return of Forest Whitaker What Saw Gerrerawho had a participation in the feature film that Moon starred alongside Felicity Jones. In addition, the African-American actor had previously appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Another of the returns that could be observed is that of Genevieve O’Reillywho returns in his character from Mon Mothma and in the image shared by Disneyis in an important place, under Cassianso that may be a sign of the weight it will have in this new show.

“Andor” will only have two seasons of 12 episodes each. (DisneyPlus)

In addition to the characters that fans already identify from other productions of lucasfilm, in the poster you can see other actors who join this universe. Some of them are Adriana Arjona (Morbius)who will play Bix Caleenalso appears Stellan Skarsgård (dunes) What luthen raelwho appears aiming a blaster, and is finally Kyle Soller (titan), as an imperial officer about whom not much is known so far.

Among the actors who also appear on the poster are Denise Gough (Under the Banner of Heaven) as another imperial officer, elizabeth dulau (The Outlaws), Varadu Sethu (Jurassic World: Dominion) Y Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones).

Diego Luna stars in “Andor”, Lucasfilm’s new series within the “Star Wars” universe. (DisneyPlus)

During a recent interview with the morning good morning americain New York, diego moon gave some advances on the past of his character and what is happening in the protagonist’s life when he decides to join the Rebellion.

“It is quite unique because we know what it is capable of Cassian. We’ll meet him when he doesn’t know he’s capable of that. We will meet him when life is difficult, he is just a normal guy who suddenly has to become part of something bigger, “said the Mexican actor.

It will be set five years before the events of “Rogue One.” (DisneyPlus)

This new series joins a growing list of movies, series, prequels, sequels and spin-offs that lucasfilm is doing to make the universe bigger and bigger StarWars. After the release of Andorwhich will premiere three episodes on September 21st in Disney+, fans will be able to see the long-awaited return of The Mandalorian in its third season on february 2023.

