‘Andor’, the true great challenge of ‘Star Wars’: “We are opening a completely new territory in the franchise” – TV6 News

From the hand of the scriptwriter of ‘Rogue One’ and with Diego Luna at the helm as Cassian Andor, the prequel series premieres on September 21 with a triple episode on Disney +.

Barely three months ago we said goodbye to Obi-Wan Kenobibut Disney+ premieres new Star Wars series very soon and do it again from the hand of a much loved character: Cassian Andoran officer of the Rebel Alliance whom we saw come to life at the hands of Diego Luna in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and that now he is the protagonist of his own series, Andora story of origins that will be released on the streaming platform on September 21.

Once again starring the Mexican actor, Andor has an incredible journey behind it that makes it one of the longest-running and long-awaited projects in the intergalactic franchise. First announced in 2018, about a year before Disney+ became a reality, the series was one of the first projects on the platform, along with the one starring Ewan McGregor and the already legendary The Mandalorian, whose third season is one of The most anticipated premieres of 2023.

Although it has been long in coming and has even been advanced by some later projects such as Boba Fett’s book or the animated films La remesa mala and Visionsthe wait will be worth it: Andor will delve into the origins of the charismatic character and will do it again thanks to Tony Gilroy, the screenwriter of the famous 2016 spin-off film that swept the box office and is deservedly considered one of the best movies in the recent history of the franchise.

Set five years before the events narrated in rogue one, Andor bill “how the Rebellion against the Empire was bornand how people and planets ended up getting involved” in it, especially Cassian, much more than a thief and in whose past he saw how his homeland was destroyed by the Galactic Empire. Thus, when we meet again with the character in the new Star Wars series, Cassian Andor is not yet the experienced member of the Rebellion that he is destined to be and that on the big screen we saw helping Commander Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) complete the mission to steal the plans of the Star of Death, the last weapon of the Galactic Empire.

Described as a spy thriller with daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy completely controlled by the ruthless Empire, Andor explore a new perspective of the Star Wars universe, assuming, in the words of Tony Gilroy himself in statements to SensaCinema on the occasion of the premiere of the series, the complicated challenge of opening “a completely new territory in the franchise”.

We’re breaking into whole new territory in the franchise. Disney and Lucasfilm are making a big bet and we’ve been working together to make a very, very, very different Star Wars series. [Tony Gilroy]

“What we’re doing is a very different kind of storytelling, it’s a very different attention to the people we’re dealing with, it’s just a whole,” Gilroy continues. “Is UA radically different way to tell a story within the rules and canon of the established Star Wars franchise.”

Andor premieres September 21 with three episodes on Disney+, with a weekly premiere episode thereafter and every Wednesday until completing its first installment. A second season has already been ordered, although with no approximate release date.

