Andor will not use Volume and other details on upcoming Star Wars series (including Obi-Wan Kenobi) ⋆ Star Wars Addicted

Star Wars Sessions revealed several interesting details about the upcoming series of Star Wars, Andor And Obi-Wan Kenobi. Apparently, Andor will not make use of the technology Stagecraftbetter known as the Volume. This technique was employed to accomplish both The Mandalorian that The Book of Boba Fettdb and unfortunately has several limitations. If the Volume was not used in Andor, it means that most of the scenarios have actually been reconstructed, while Volume takes the actors to act surrounded by panels on which images rendered by the graphics engine of a video game are projected.

The new television series with Diego Luna is defined as “Very dark” and his lead character as “The Bourne of Star Wars”. The reference is to the film series with Matt Damon to which he contributed Tony Gilroy, showrunner of Andor. A combination that on paper could work, considering that Andor will tell the dawn of the Rebellion against the Emperor Palpatine, with the first spies having to move in the shadows to avoid falling into the clutches of their tormentors. As we have seen in the film Rogue OneFurthermore, Cassian Andor, the protagonist, does not hesitate to use unorthodox means to achieve his ends. Like Rogue One, the TV series Andor will also be gritty, dark and aimed at a more mature audience compared to other Star Wars content.

The series was shot in an abandoned refinery and other recreated sets in Essex, West England.

As for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the rumors that this series (of only 4 episodes) would represent the Star Wars movie that we haven’t had in years. This is for the tone of the content and, hopefully, for the quality of the show. “It won’t be just the fans who are excited about the show: the studio that made it is ‘delirious'” writes Star Wars Sessions. “In comparison The Book of Boba Fett is nothing. They are going so far as to say that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be ‘marketed as the biggest Star Wars event of the last few years and also the next few years’ “.

The Kenobi series will see the return of Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master in exile on Tatooine and Hayden Christensen as Anakindb Sywalker / Darth Vaderdb. The show’s director is Deborah Chow, who has already directed a few episodes of The Mandalorian. Surely it will deal with different themes of the prequel trilogy and of The Clone Warsbut also pay attention to comics and, in particular, to Ben’s Diaries.

There is no news, however, on the timing with which the two shows will debut on Disney +. According to previous rumors Obi-Wan Kenobi could get to Maywhile Andor would be expected for August September.