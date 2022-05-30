Entertainment

Andrade ‘El idol’ and Charlotte Flair got married; wedding videos

Mexico City /

The Idol and the Queen have united their lives forever. This weekend was the wedding of Mexican wrestler Andrade with Charlotte Flairthe woman with the most awards in WWE history and who recently lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey to take time away from the ring thinking about her nuptials.

At this party there was guests luxury within the world of wrestling as Mistery King, Rushthe legendary Ric Flairwho is the father of the bride, and Finn BalorIrish WWE wrestler who is married to Mexican Verónica Rodríguez, a former Fox Sports host.

The ceremony was held at the Hacienda Mi Ranchito, in Ciudad Lerdo, Durango, the region from which the gladiator is a native. Showing off his happiness, the Idol published an image on Instagram as a newlywed dedicating some romantic lines to his partner.

Recall that this couple began their relationship at the beginning of 2019 and was on New Year’s 2020 that Andrade proposed to Charlottebut the coronavirus pandemic delayed the wedding plans until this Saturday, May 28, 2022, when they finally said yes in the presence of their family and friends.

Flair is scheduled to return to television on July 15, as WWE has locally announced her presence for the SmackDown show taking place on that date. The couple will celebrate their honeymoon soon and it has not been specified when Andrade will make his return to television in the AEW company.

