André Carrillo could reach the playoffs: he will travel to Europe to speed up his recovery | Peruvian Selection | RMMD DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

Andre Carrillo could return to football rhythm sooner than expected. According to the international media ESPN confirmed that the player will travel to Europe to treat the injury he suffered in the match against Uruguay for Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 .

LOOK – Peruvian national team: what is known about the Qatar plan and the friendly in Barcelona

As it is recalled, the 30-year-old midfielder was not taken into account by the technical command of Ricardo Gareca for the last match of the Peruvian national team after the revealed diagnosis.

“Information on the ESPN F-Team: André Carrillo, by decision of Al-Hilal, will go to Europe to be treated in a specialized center with high technology in knee injuries. His club wants him recovered as soon as possible and that would help him reach the playoffs, ”said Gustavo Peralta, a journalist and ESPN panelist.

In that sense, his possible return to the red-and-white could be successful in his recovery in the Old Continent.

WHERE ANDRÉ CARRILLO CURRENTLY PLAYS

André Carrillo currently plays for Al-Hilal FC in the Saudi Professional League. He works as a midfielder and wears the number 19 on his shirt. While in the Peruvian national team, he has been called up since 2011 and in the last qualifiers he used the number 18.

WHAT ABOUT ANDRÉ CARRILLO

André Carrillo ended up injured in the last match against Uruguay for matchday 17 of the Qualifiers for Qatar 2022. In that match, the midfielder was replaced after injuring his knee. Later, he would not be taken into account for the match against Paraguay in Lima.

WHEN WILL THE WORLD CUP PLAY BACK? DATES

The only match of the playoff between the teams of the different confederations will be played on June 13 of this year.

WHERE WILL THE PLAYBACK BE PLAYED?

The commitment will be played in Qatar.

WHO WOULD BE PERU’S RIVAL IN THE REPEAT?

In November last year, FIFA held the draw to publicize the playoff matches between the confederations of AFC (Asia), CONCACAF, CONMEBOL and OFC (Oceania). In said event, it was stipulated that the South American team will duel with a team from Asia.

According to the criteria of Know more