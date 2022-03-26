André Carrillo: How did the Peruvian team fare in the matches where it was absent in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers? | Peru vs. Paraguay | RMMD DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

The peruvian national team will not be able to count on Andre Carrillo for the match against Paraguay, corresponding to the last date of the Qualifying for Qatar 2022. The winger suffered a sprain in his left knee and had complications walking, a day after the game against Uruguay.

It won’t be the first time, over the Qualifying for Qatar 2022where Andre Carrillo have to be absent. The “Culebra” was already low on the triple date against Chile, where Peru was local. and the other two duels against Bolivia and Argentina as visiting conditions.

Peru could only win the first match 2-0, while the remaining duels were lost 1-0. Before Chile, Ricardo Gareca lined up edison flowers to the left, while christian cave He went on to play on the right (André Carrillo’s area) as a midfielder without as much arrival on the wing as André.

Due to the injury of Edison Flores, which prevented him from being in the following duels against Bolivia in La Paz and Argentina in Buenos Aires, Gareca reconsidered the eleven: he used Cueva on the right, while the left zone was occupied first by Gabriel Costa and then by Raziel García.

After the defeat against Uruguay by 1-0, the Peruvian team lost the possibility of qualifying directly for the World Cup. It remains in fifth place and only a win by any score against Paraguay is enough to qualify for the playoffs.

In a press conference after the game, Ricardo Gareca indicated: “The Centenario is always a difficult stage to play in and one of their most important weapons is set pieces. We were able to control it for much of the game, but in an oversight they scored the goal and then it was difficult for us to get back to turn it around “.

