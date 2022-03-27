André Carrillo out of Peru vs. Paraguay due to injury | Qatar 2022 Qualifying | RMMD DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

Andre Carrillo will not be in the last game between Peru vs. Paraguay after being injured in the duel against Uruguay in Montevideo. As he was able to find out Trade , the Al-Hilal Saudi player suffered a sprain in his left knee. The exams that were carried out this Friday had an unfortunate outcome.

As expected, the “Culebra” went to a medical center this Friday afternoon to undergo the corresponding tests and thus know in detail the damage that was done. Carrillo was caught on ESPN camera when he got out of the vehicle, having some difficulty walking normally.

THE ILLUSIONS REMAIN INTACT

After the game, the players were upset by the result, but made it clear that it is time to turn the page and start working to face Paraguay on Tuesday, March 29. One of those who expressed himself was Gianluca Lapadula, who used his social networks to leave a small message of encouragement.

“Keep fighting! Always together!”, wrote the Peruvian striker, making it clear that they will not give up and will leave everything on the field of the National Stadium.

Lapadula was changed in the second half of the match against Uruguay. Gareca decided to take care of the ‘Bambino’ to keep him in good condition for the clash in Lima. He will be the main attack weapon of the ‘Blanquirroja’, who will seek victory to secure the ticket for the playoffs.

